Harker Heights has been designated a “Music Friendly Community” by the Texas Music office of Gov. Greg Abbott.
A celebration for the designation will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Harker Heights has been designated a “Music Friendly Community” by the Texas Music office of Gov. Greg Abbott.
A celebration for the designation will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing.
The event is open to the public and will feature live music, food trucks and vendors, as well as the presentation of the official “Music Friendly Community” designation by the Texas Music Office.
Area residents are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the event.
Harker Heights is the second Bell County community to receive the state designation, following Salado. Other Central Texas cities that have received the designation are Austin, Waco and Round Rock.
Becoming a “Music Friendly” city essentially means Harker Heights can collaborate with other such cities in the state to use the music industry to promote tourism, or to promote the industry by highlighting local artists.
The city’s Chamber of Commerce president, Gina Pence, will be the liaison between Harker Heights and the Texas Music Office.
“This is something that the Chamber and the city has been looking at doing — supporting our artists,” she said after the April meeting.
Pence explained during the information seminar that seeking the designation has been in the works for a while.
In order to receive the designation, the city had to register with the Texas Music Office and create an advisory committee.
In Salado, Stacey Ybarra, assistant village administrator for Salado, will take the role of liaison between the Texas Music Office and the village to coordinate musical efforts.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.