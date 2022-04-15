The Healthy Homes Division of the Harker Heights Police Department, in cooperation with Bell County Indigent Health, Baylor Scott and White Hospital, and Feed My Sheep, are hosting the second annual Free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic, Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Healthy Homes Coordinator and Crime Victims’ Advocate Angel Carroll told the Herald, “All services available at the clinic are free and even though they are specifically for children, no one will be turned away! Adults are also welcome to participate.”
Some of the free services being offered will be sports physicals, vision/hearing screenings, well/sick child visits for uninsured/under insured children and vendors representing various community resources.
Healthy Homes Youth Services Specialist and Crime Victims’ Advocate Destinee Barton said, “The agencies and vendors will offer a variety of services.
“At last year’s clinic, resources were available to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been able to connect with other agencies and the scope of the clinic will not be as narrow as last year’s. It’s more like a one-stop clinic where several medical issues will be addressed by doctors and other medical professionals.”
Carroll said that Baylor Scott and White and Feed My Sheep had teamed up earlier to offer a similar kind of clinic.
“We added Healthy Homes to what they were offering and added resources that makes it more than just a medical clinic,” said Carroll.
The vendors will not be selling products but have signed up to offer free assistance such as: food bank resources, outreach resources, family counseling, government assistance, and a nonprofit agency who supports veterans.
Adults must accompany all minors in attendance. Adults are also required to present an I.D. or driver’s license.
Immunization records are required to participate in the clinic.
More than 100 residents attended the first Pop-Up-Clinic.
“If we could exceed that number this year it would be great,” said Carroll.
For more information about the clinic, contact the Healthy Homes Office at the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5439.
