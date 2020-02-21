Jacqueline Davidson lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me to this area.
Where are you from originally?
Queen City, Texas.
Tell me about your family.
I have a loving and supportive husband named Henry. I have two handsome sons.
What is your job title?
I am a substitute teacher for Killeen Independent School District.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that the area is quiet and I love the environment and the people are pleasant.
Where is your favorite placed to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is H-E-B. I like the good food and the prices.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
I like any restaurant that has good food. I don’t have a favorite one; if it has good food, I love it.
What would you like to see in Harker Heights?
I would love to see more events for the teenagers to do.
What community work do you do?
I give back to the community by being a part of an organization called “Helping the Hands that Feed the Homeless.” We give back by honoring the hands that labor among the community.
The organization honors the volunteers in the community who give their time and talents 365 days a year without any recognition or expecting anything in return.
We honor volunteers by hosting an annual banquet to show our thanks and appreciation for their services in the community.
We give homeless high school graduates baskets to assist them at the start of college with no worries about some needed items.
Many of the different organizations come together to help contribute items for the baskets.
We also support other homeless organizations throughout the community. We are reaching out and touching lives if others by meeting their needs.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Just Mercy.”
What was the last book you read?
The last book I read was “The Leadership Bible.”
