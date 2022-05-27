BELTON — About 30 people met to quietly discuss Roe v. Wade on Saturday afternoon at Yettie Polk Park.
“The idea is to get different views — whether you are for or against — and we’ll sit down and talk about it,” said Lynda Nash of Harker Heights, incoming chair of the Bell County Democratic Party.
“We did one last week in Killeen,” she said. “It went very well. We had a very diverse group. We were able to sit down and share our thoughts,” Nash said.
“We had as many men as women there. So it’s not just a woman’s issue. It’s a human issue.”
The hope is that events such as this across the country will prevent Roe v. Wade from being overturned, she said.
“We want to be heard about our voices and our bodies,” she said.
Jonathan Hildner, a Democrat who is running for Texas House District 54 state representative, said he is pro-choice.
“I have a unique view on it,” he said. “My mom was 12 years old when she had me. She dealt with the decision of having an abortion or not. Thankfully, I’m here today. She didn’t have an abortion because I had some grandparents who adopted me.”
As a man, he said, he’s never been a fan of men making decisions about a woman’s body.
“I think it’s important that we have conversations,” he said.
This is a politically entrenched issue, he said, that the country has dealt with for decades.
“Therefore we have a new opportunity with our next generation to change or steer the conversation forward,” he said.
Stacey Wilson of Harker Heights, a Democrat who is running for Bell County commissioner in November, said she is concerned about the rights of women.
“The choice should be up to the woman,” she said. “She deserves her privacy and respect as a woman, and I feel that should be between her and the God that she serves.”
