The Kiwanis Club of Harker Heights has announced the 2022 students at three Harker Heights campuses selected for the Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker Citizenship Award.
The students are selected by their respective schools for their demonstrated citizenship. honesty, and positive influence on other students.
Each student is presented a Citizenship Medallion a certificate and a name plate placed on a permanent plaque displayed at their school.
Following is a list of the students chosen for the award:
The Harker Heights Elementary School recipient is Evan Ringstadt.
Eastern Hills Middle School recipient is Regina Roker Magar.
The Harker Heights High School recipient is Sophia Rios Wallis.
Currently, only three schools in Harker Heights participate, and the Kiwanis Club would like to expand to the other Killeen ISD schools in Harker Heights and Nolanville, according to the club’s David McClure.
