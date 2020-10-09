Jeffery K. Harris, 63, lives in Harker Heights.
Where do you work?
I have retired two times. I am retired from the United States Army after serving 22 years. I also have retired from Homeland Security Terrorism Task Force.
What brought you to the area?
I was here for the first time back in 1977 then I left. I returned in 1993 after Desert Storm. I was a part of the BRAC movement from Ft. Polk, Louisiana, to Fort Hood; we were a part of 5th Infantry Division; it went away (deflagged), then it became 2nd Armored Division. Then that went away (deflagged) and it became the 4th Infantry Division.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Youngstown, Ohio; however, at the young age of 5, I moved to New Brunswick, N.J.
Are you married? Kids?
I have my lovely wife, Donna Moon Harris, who is also a veteran of 22 years. We have two great children. Our daughter, age 37, works in real estate and lives in the local area. Her name is Latoya Moon Harris. Our son, Julian Harris, is 33 and a third grade teacher in Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Do you have any siblings?
I have one brother who is a Vietnam vet. He is also a retired firefighter captain of 28 years of service. He is my older brother.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a military community and friendly atmosphere. Our neighbors and community are very nice. This area is a small city with a big attitude. I also like the diversity.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights. We can improve on some things to enhance the city.
We can remodel the north side of the city and make it more congruent to the southern part of the city. We can also improve the non-existent transit system with the city.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Dick’s Sporting Goods.
What community work do you do?
Even though I am retired, I volunteer with the Department of Homeland Security. I am the subject matter expert in consequence management. I advise and assist state and federal agencies home and security in exercise and design. Chemical/Biological /Nuclear Radiological High Yield Explosives. (CBRNE). I volunteer for the Bell County Emergency Response Team. I am a Harker Heights Rotary member, I am a member of the Harker Heights Planning and Zoning Board of adjustments.
What made you run for Harker Heights City Council?
I want to bring a different level of experience to the table. I believe that I am a good asset to the community in all composites.
Now that I am retired, I have time to devote to the citizens and local government.
Do you think that Harker Heights is missing anything?
Harker Heights is missing the veterans 100% (tax exemption) reimbursement from the state.
If we get this bill passed through Legislature, it would greatly help the city were we could possibly reduce the tax rate by 31 cents on the dollar for the citizens.
We can facilitate the building of fire station number three and with additional revenue we can enhance the quality of life for the citizens — including EMS response times/public safety, Parks and Recreation activities throughout the city.
What was the last book that you read?
“Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis and Bing West.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Valkyrie” with Tom Cruise.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?
I see myself involved more in community service. I see myself trying to make a difference in society as a whole.
What advice would you give to your younger self?
Be kind to others. Always do what is moral, legal and ethical. Keep God first.
