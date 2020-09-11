Lynda Nash, 53, lives in Harker Heights, retired from Department of Veterans Affairs
What brought you to the area?
The military. I came here in 2002 and was a part of the 1st Cav. I retired in 2006 after serving 20 years in the military.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Syracuse, New York, and in the fifth grade we moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Tell me about your family.
I am a divorced mom of three kids. I have two girls and a boy. My daughters are ages 29 and 35, and my son is 16 years old. My son is currently a junior at Harker Heights High school. My dad is 84 and he lives with us.
Do you have siblings?
I have five brothers and five sisters. My parents were married for 48 years before my mom passed. I am the middle child.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Taqueria.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Kirkland’s.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the diversity.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Our city is considered the tale of two cities. In the south part of Harker Heights, we have growth, development and business opportunities.
The north side has economic development almost zero, no pharmacies, no urgent care and it’s a food desert.
Public transportation is needed in the north side. People on the north side rely on public transportation. The south side averages at least two cars per family.
What community work do you do?
I am on the Board of Directors and I volunteer at the Harker Heights Food Pantry. I am a member of the VFW at Harker Heights Post 3892. I am an election judge, volunteer registrar and I am in the Booster Club for Harker Heights High School basketball.
I founded a nonprofit organization called “I Am My Grandparents’ Keeper” and I am a member of Starr Group, a veterans organization.
I am a caregiver for my father. I am on the COVID-19 Task Force in Bell County.
I am a member of The Lions Club in Harker Heights. I am a community organizer and a previous business owner.
What are your current activities?
I am currently running for the office of Harker Heights City Council Place 4.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Because of the 100% disabled vet tax exemption that, we do not receive $2 million in revenue reimbursement for the state.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Thirteen.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was Jennifer Lewis book, “The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I will be 63. I see myself as the mayor of Harker Heights.
Editor’s note: The Harker Heights Herald will spotlight Terry Delano and Jeffrey Harris, the other two candidates for the city’s Place 4 council seat, in coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.