Anna Garcia, 35, lives and works in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
Assistant director of nursing at Indian Oaks Living Center.
Married? Kids?
I am married to Ildemaro Garcia and we have three kids, Yalitxa, Zamora and Mirena.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from McAllen.
What brought you to the area?
My uncle started a pizzeria, Pizza Now, in Killeen, so my father came here to help with his pizza place and we stayed here.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the second oldest child to Claudia Reyna. My older sister is Claudia, then me, my brother, Pedro, and my youngest sister, Jennifer Reyna. (She is studying to be a vet at Texas A&M).
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that there are things to do such as lakes and pretty parks.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the too-high taxes, and some of the roads still have potholes.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Taqueria Mexico #3.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target.
What is the last book that you read?
“E.R. Nurses” by James Patterson.
What was the last movie you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Luca.”
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill. I administrated COVID vaccines when they first came out.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a nurse practitioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.