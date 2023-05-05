After being at the helm as Chief of the Harker Heights Fire Department for more than six years, Paul Sims has returned to the Conroe area where he grew up in the shadow of his father who inspired him to join the fire service.
Not only will he be closer to family including his two sons, daughters-in law, in laws, a grandson and other relatives but he’ll live in the memories of growing up in the Houston area.
Sims will begin a new position as assistant chief with Montgomery County District # 9-Caney Creek Fire and Rescue.
Human Resources Director Leona Clay told the Herald by phone Wednesday, that Sims’ position is already being advertised.
Later in the day, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark sent a press release to the media announcing that Cindy Hicks, who had served with Sims as a deputy chief, had been named as interim HHFD Fire Chief, during the replacement process which will be ongoing.
Before Sims’ departure from the city, a farewell reception was held for Sims and his wife, Jeannie, at the Harker Heights Activities Center on April 28.
In addition to the City’s traditional presentation of the Harker Heights Branding Iron and other gifts of all types, each was presented with a personal touch and honored the chief who was respected by all first responders.
The skies darkened as strong storms began to move in, but that didn’t stop the crowd from visiting the “Grazing Wagon.”
An impressive number of gifts had been creatively carved out of wood and other natural materials.
A lot of the highlights of Sims’ career with HHFD were showcased at the reception, right down to the fire chief’s helmet, which he took with him.
Not only did the kudos flow from the first responders to Sims but the ceremony concluded with Sims shaking the hands of his team and sharing encouraging thoughts.
