Celneque L. Bobbitt, 49, works as a coach at Harker Heights High School, lives in Killeen.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Durham, North Carolina.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to Kerry Ann. We have two children, Celneque II “CJ”, 23 and Celise, 18.
What are some of your recent achievements?
I have 400 wins in my coaching career.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community awareness and the energy of the community.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Discount Tires.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think that Harker Heights is missing a Dave and Busters.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I readwas “UCLA Basketball” by Morgan Wooten.
What community work do you do?
I coach basketball camps and I open gyms.
What is your favorite movie?
My favorite movie is “Concrete Cowboy” on Netflix.
Where do you se yourself in 10 years?
I see myself retired sitting on my back porch and coaching travel ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.