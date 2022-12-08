Allison Sistrunk, 20, lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
Allison Sistrunk, 20, lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was in the military and we moved from Tennessee to Texas when I was in the eighth grade.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in Anchorage, Alaska.
Tell me about your family.
My mom is Angela Sistrunk and my dad is Allen Sistrunk.
What high school did you graduate from?
I graduated from Harker Heights High in 2020. I wish they would let us come back and walk. High school is a big part of your life. It would be nice to have that missing ceremony of completion.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the small, slower pace. It is different from where I came from. It feels like home.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike not having as many resources. Wish we had more stuff to do for teenagers and young adults.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing entertainment. We need a lot of entertainment stuff here in Harker Heights.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer with the food drive during Christmastime at the church we five out can goods. I haven’t been doing too much lately because I have been concentrating on school.
I currently attend Central Texas College studying Associate Homeland Security Emergency Management. I graduated with my BS degree in Cyber Security from University of San Antonio.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Right on Track” by Sanya Richard-Ross.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself with a house, two or three cars. Maybe married, and maybe a child.
