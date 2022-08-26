The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium.
The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling stadium; but it was the same excitement — cheering fans, fired-up band students and a thrilling night of spirit.
Killeen ISD’s annual band showcase culminated a month of summer band camp and provided a well-earned spotlight at the start of the new school year, leading to the beginning of halftime performances and fall competitions.
The unadjudicated exhibition also served as an exercise in KISD camaraderie with fans and band members rooting one another on outside the world of football games and marching contests.
The first act included the Harker Heights Red Brigade Band, Shoemaker Grey Wolf Band and the new Chaparral Bobcat Band. During intermission, those three bands filled the visitors side of the stadium and cheered on the Killeen Roo Band and the host Ellison Screaming Eagle Band.
Finally, all the bands took the field for a grand finale, playing fan-favorite “Sweet Caroline,” closing out the showcase.
Harker Heights head drum major junior Jonathan Duenas led the Red Brigade Band to start off the show.
“It feels quite nice,” he said. “There are a lot of people. The band did an amazing job. They did a lot more than I expected. They exceeded expectation.”
All five bands will perform in halftime shows during home games in the upcoming start to football season. Ellison and Harker Heights began the season Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium. Shoemaker plays Friday at Buckley and Chaparral and Killeen inaugurate the new Searles Stadium in a Friday game.
“The season feels real,” Duenas said. “It feels energized. We’re in the moment, enjoying it all. The show will be amazing. From the opening hit, it makes you happy.”
Ellison head drum major senior Alvin Han stood on the center podium directing the combined five bands.
“I feel proud, accomplished,” he said at the end. “It was a good sound with all five bands. This is mission accomplished. I’ve been looking forward to this since last year at Spirit Spectacular.”
Drum majors from all the high schools praised their peers’ hard work and expressed relief, gratitude and excitement for reaching the end of the beginning of marching season.
“Today, we sounded great,” Han said of the Eagles band, which performed with the national champion Emeralds dance team and the re-formed Excalibur color guard.
“We sounded super good. I loved hearing the roar of the crowd behind me. They were loud. It gives me goosebumps and makes me feel accomplished.”
Killeen High senior Isabella Hughes, head drum major for the Roo Band also relished the moment.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “It’s the best way to start. We performed better than I could have imagined. I’m so proud. They did amazing.”
Chaparral senior Ashley Carter was beside herself after leading the Bobcat band in its first public marching show ever.
“We did amazing,” she said. “I was super nervous. Once I got to the front, it got silent and I felt the anticipation. It was the calm before the storm. They were the storm,” she said of the band.
“It sounded amazing, especially with a small band.” This year’s inaugural show, called “To Build a Home,” is homage to the beginning of Chaparral High School and speaks to the close-knit nature of high school band.
“Band is like a home away from home,” Carter said. “The themes and the show are important, but really it’s the bonds you make with people that you remember.”
Shoemaker senior Alexandra Rodriguez Vela was also proud of her peers and the Grey Wolves’ initial performance.
“It felt good to be back,” Vela said. “It’s so rewarding to see our hard work pay off and to show it to an audience. This is a bigger crowd than I expected. I’m excited to add our visuals and get everything on the field.”
