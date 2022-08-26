The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium.

The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling stadium; but it was the same excitement — cheering fans, fired-up band students and a thrilling night of spirit.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.