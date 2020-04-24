Shanya Manadier, 18, lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My mother remarried, so we moved here six years ago.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Houston.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the youngest. I have one sister and four brothers.
Tell me about your family.
My stepdad is Thaddeus Lumar, my mother is Shannon Lumar and Jeffery Manadier is my father.
What achievements have you made at school?
I was in choir, solo and ensemble, for two years. I was a historian for Harker Heights Choir. In middle school, I was the historian for the National Junior Honor Society.
What is your class rank?
I rank in the top 25 percent.
What are your thoughts on not having a traditional graduation?
It doesn’t bother me like it may bother some of my peers. I am thankful that everyone is thinking of our safety first.
What college do you plan on attending?
I plan on attending Texas State University in San Marcos. I plan on studying physical therapy.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it isn’t busy and it is very calm.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Wingstop.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ulta.
If how could bring something new to Harker Heights, what would it be?
I would bring more exposure to the talent that’s in this area. We have so much hidden talent in this area and they need exposure like they do for local artists in Houston and San Antonio.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at the church nursery. I also babysit for friends and family. I help recycle, and pick up trash around the school. I have been a part of the Knight Club all four years at Harker Heights High.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Queen and Slim.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Framed” by S.L. McInnis.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself as a physical therapist. I like the idea of helping people after surgery and watching them get to being their better self after surgery. I see myself being very happy being a physical therapist in 10 years.
