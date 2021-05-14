Cameron Drayton, 18, lives in Harker Heights and is a senior at Harker Heights High School.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from North Carolina.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was in the military and we got stationed here. We’ve been here since 2007.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes I am the oldest out of five. Tyrese, 9th grade; Malakay, 4th grade; Aniya, 3rd grade; and Kaius, Kindergarten.
Tell me about your parents.
My parents both live in the area. They are Jennifer Lister and Steven Drayton.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I think that it is a nice area. I just wish that it had more activities for the kids.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is H-E-B.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isnt anything that I dislike about Harker Heights, really.
What is something new that you would bring to Harker Heights if you could?
I would bring a go kart place. Something for the kids and young adults to do.
Where do you work?
I work at Texas Roadhouse.
What college do you plan to attend?
I am trying to decide between Blinn in College Station or Cisco in Cisco, TX. I plan on studying Business Administration.
What community work do you do?
I do a lot of things with JROTC. I clean up around school, I post colors, I participated in the Veterans Day Parade and I help out at the wreath laying ceremony for veterans. I often help my dad coach Nolanville Cowboys, the little league football team.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austin.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Mortal Kombat.”
What awards and achievements have you received?
I am the starting center in football (for Harker Heights High School), I was six-time Offense Linemen of the Week, and I made 2nd Team All-District Playoffs with Harker Heights’ football team.
I am a staff sergeant in JROTC.
I was nominated by my coach for the FCA Victory Bowl, I will be playing in this on June. 15.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself owning a business. I plan on being an entrepreneur.
