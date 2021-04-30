Daja Reedus, 15, lives in Harker Heights and attends Harker Heights High School.
What grade are you in?
I am a freshman (9th grade).
What brought you to the area?
I moved here with my mother to be close to my family that was in the military.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Washington, D.C.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a sister. She is younger than me; she is 7.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is Dominique Reedus and she works for Killeen Independent School District.
What awards and/or achievements have you received?
I have gotten all A’s throughout middle school. I am the Most Valuable Player for Freshmen Volleyball. I have received Academic Achievement awards every year since middle school. I will be receiving an Academic Achievement award this week for high school. I have received several volleyball awards. The position that I play in volleyball is the setter, sometimes I also play right side hitting and occasionally outside hitting.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community. I have a lot of friends in this area. I have built bonds with people I call my family; we are not blood, but we grew up together and became family.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is you favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker heights is Ross.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s. I really love their fried alligator.
What community work do you do?
I am currently in AVID. I have been in AVID since the sixth grade. I do a lot of community work with them. Before COVID, I helped with concession stands, car washes, and helped with fundraisers, etc. I often go to the library and read books to children.
Do you plan on attending college?
Yes I do. I have my eyes on Stanford as my dream school. If I stay in the area, my choices are Rice or University of Texas Austin.
What do you plan on studying in college?
I plan on studying either business or law. I have an interest in both. I have always wanted to own my own business, so I am stuck between these two options at the moment.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “1984” by George Orwell. I read it for English class.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Boogie,” about a basketball player that wants to go to college and get scholarships, all while dealing with some personal problems.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself being very successful. I will either be out of college and/or continuing my education at a secondary school like law school or business school.
