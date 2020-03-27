Jesse Henderson IV, 16, lives in Harker Heights and is in 10th grade at Harker Heights High School.
What brought you to this area?
I was born in Germany; I am from a military family. We later got stationed here at Fort Hood and liked the Harker Heights area so my parents brought a house in this area and we made Harker Heights our home.
Tell me about your family.
My mother, Yennhi, bakes cakes as a hobby. My dad, Jesse Henderson III, is a photographer. It started out as just a hobby; he later turned it into a business. I have a younger sister, Lindsey; she is a dancer for Spotlight Dance Company and she is a dancer with Harker Heights High School Crimson Belles.
What activities do you do at school?
I play the cello in the school orchestra and I am in JROTC.
What is your favorite subject in school?
My favorite subject in school is history.
What college do you plan on attending?
I plan on attending Texas A&M-Central Texas.
What do you plan on studying in college?
I plan on becoming an airline pilot and I will be studying with the aviation program at Texas A&M-Central Texas.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddar’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a smaller town. We have Stillhouse Lake and my family and I get to go kayaking and more in the lake during the summer months. I like that we can do a lot of shopping here in Market Heights and around Market Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
If you could bring anything new to Harker Heights, what would it be?
I would bring something that would benefit everyone in the community and surrounding communities. I think an indoor water park would be beneficial to everyone.
What community work do you do?
I do a lot of community work with JROTC. We held a fundraiser at Chili’s on Fort Hood. During Christmas, we put out wreaths on the veterans graves and after the first of the year, we go and retrieve them. I do jazz festival events with the orchestra. My family and I donate to Goodwill.
With JROTC in the beginning of the year, we went around our campus and the area around it and picked up the trash. We have held canned food drives; we help collect canned food and donate canned foods to those in need.
If you could be a fruit, what kind would you be?
If I could be a fruit, I would be an apple. Apples are pretty diverse; that is why I like them. I myself am a pretty diverse person. I have lots of friends with different backgrounds and I am not judgmental.
What was the last book that you read?
“Dive” by Deborah Hopkinson.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Jumanji: The Next Level.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself being a flying instructor or working to get my hours to be an airplane pilot for an airline company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.