Monica McGowan, 16, lives in Killeen, attends Harker Heights High School.
Where were you born?
I was born in Cleveland, Ohio, but raised in Texas.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is Rosayln Finley and I have a sister named Saterrica Thompson.
What brought you to the area?
My mom came to Texas for a ministry.
What community work do you do?
The work that I’ve done in the community included AVID events and fundraisers, E Center events, IM Possible teen center cleanup and feeding the homeless.
I babysit for people in need that can’t afford the daycare price so they can get to work. I volunteer with the Urban Power Connection (UPC) I was the Team Lead.
I am sponsored to go to Barber College and currently work at a Beauty Salon and get paid thanks to the summer youth program of TWC.
I have played for three different AAU teams.
I volunteered during political campaigns 2020 to 2021.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like my campus. When you step on campus, it automatically feels like home, where you can express yourself and work towards your dreams.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite store to shop in Harker Heights would have to be Five and Below.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think they need FREE programs for kids, especially in the sports department. I feel a lot of kids actually find a safe haven in the sport they like or would like to play but since most programs cost money they get discouraged because they know they aren’t able or fortunate enough to pay for it.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book I read was called “Girl on the Train.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself with my psychology degree in family counseling.
What advice would you give your younger self?
What I would advise to my younger self is definitely to start working out now because high school workouts are nooo joke.
