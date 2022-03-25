Kyndal Cornwell, 17, lives in Killeen, attends Harker Heights High School.
What brought you to the area?
We moved here because my step-dad was in the military and he got stationed here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Goliad, Texas. I was born in Victoria, Texas (it was the closest hospital from my hometown).
Do you have any siblings?
I have two younger brothers: Rhylen, 12, and Cash, 5.
Tell me about your parents.
My mom is Cheyenne and my step-dad is Guillermo. My dad passed away on 2017. His name is Christopher.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the diversity.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Bobby Lupo’s Pizza.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more bookstores. We currently only have Barnes & Noble.
What grade are you in?
I am a junior, 11th grade.
What college do you plan on attending?
I am not sure at this time what college I plan on attending; however, I am looking around.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are reading and writing.
What is your favorite subject in school?
My favorite subject in school is math.
Who at this time is your most memorable teacher?
My most memorable teacher is Mr. Leavitt. He is always supportive.
What community work do you do?
I intern at Alice W. Douse Elementary as a student teacher in a kindergarten class. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for our double block period, I go to this school and then back to the Career Center for the rest of my classes.
Holidays I pass out meals to homeless people; I also give them blankets and water randomly.
With the career center I am a part of (TAFE) Texas Association of Future Educators; we just competed at State. All the competitions are education based. It deals with teaching, preparing to be a teacher kind of things.
First, we just competed with other district schools around the U.S., then we made it to state. If you qualify at state, then you make it to nationals. Once you make it to nationals, you just place and also get really good scholarships from these. My partner and I advanced to nationals.
We completed an Interactive Bulletin Board.
We made a bulletin board based off of a (TEAK) Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills that would be beneficial in a classroom.
What awards have you received?
I have received an Academic Letterman Jacket.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was, “The song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Tangled.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself as a child psychologist working toward my Ph.D.
