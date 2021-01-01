Donavan Stanley, 16, lives in Harker Heights, is a junior at Harker Heights High School.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was in the military and got stationed here at Fort Hood. We liked the area so much we decided to stay here after he retired.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Paradise, California.
Tell me about your family.
My parents are Daniel and Delores Stanley. I have three siblings — my younger brother, Daniel, 11; my middle brother, Nathaniel, 13, and my older sister, Stephanie, 18.
What activity are you in at school?
I am in the orchestra.
What kind of awards have you received?
I received A/B honor roll.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a very clean and civilized area.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I believe that Harker Heights could use another community park.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is YO YO’s Frozen Yogurt Shop.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target.
What community work do you do?
I do fundraisers for my church. I help pick up garbage in our neighborhoods.
I also help out when and were I can in my school. I help Mrs. Michael at our school with different community things also.
How would your friends describe you?
My friends would describe me as very outgoing and optimistic. I like to be very funny and open about things.
If you were a fruit, what kind would you be and why?
I would be a mango because they are sweet like me.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie I saw was “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
What do you plan on studying in college?
I am going back and forth between Engineering and Technology.
I pretty much want to do anything that deals with computers and technology.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself moved out of this area and graduated from college. I want to get out and see the world.
