Victoria Moore, 17, lives in Harker Heights, is in 11th grade at Harker Heights High School.
What brought you to the area?
Military. My dad got stationed here. We’ve been here for about 12 years.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Killeen.
Tell me about your family.
My mom is Denetra Moore and my dad is Tyrone Moore. I have two siblings, Trinity Moore, 19, and Paris Moore, 15.
What community work do you do?
I have done over 200 hours for Inner Circle Ministries. I do volunteer work for school. I volunteer with the school dance team Crimson Belles and I volunteer for the Harker Heights High track team.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like Market Heights, all the shopping places and how easy it is to get to and how close it is to my home.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t a lot of things for the teenagers to do.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Old Navy.
Where is your favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Sonic.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Onward.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Pudding” by Julie Murphy.
What are your hobbies? I like to dance, read and paint.
What are your talents?
I am a makeup artist. I do people's makeup for
