Zariyah Hobbs, 15, lives in Temple, attends Harker Heights High as a 10th grader.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Killeen.
Tell me about your family.
My parents are Lawanda and Jermaine Hobbs.
Do you have any siblings?
My brothers are Calsyn Gadson, Camdyn Gadson and Zakel Hobbs. I have one sister, Emari Gadson.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the people and the entertainment.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
They need more clothing stores for teen girls.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ross.
What community work do you do?
I babysit and donate to Goodwill. I am in orchestra and I am in an honors chemistry class.
What college do you plan on attending?
Texas A&M-Central Texas in Killeen, studying Animal Science vet practices.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Nope.”
What was the last book that you read?
“Nightmares” by Jason Segel and Kristen Miller.
What is your favorite activity in school?
My favorite activity in school is playing guitar.
