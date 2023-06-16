For about 10½ months following the retirement of Mike Gentry as the police chief of the Harker Heights Police Department, a man of short stature and wearing a white cowboy hat became a familiar sight at City Hall and spent a great deal of time at HHPD Headquarters.
Not only did that man look like Mike Gentry, but indeed was Gentry, who was appointed by city leaders as the Harker Heights director of Police Services.
Even though he had served as the HHPD Chief of Police from 1995 to 2018, there was still work to be done, as far as they were concerned, in the transition from Gentry to Betiale Hawkins, the new HHPD Chief of Police.
Once the 10 months was completed, Gentry’s peers and officers plus support personnel he had worked with in the past cooked up the idea that he needed to retire again and make it a surprise celebration.
Under a cloak of secrecy, one wall of the training room was covered with black and gold balloons, a large black sheet and a sign that read Happy Retirement.
On June 9, a large crowd filled the training room at HHPD as Gentry was led into the room by Chief Hawkins.
As the applause for the honoree of the hour began to subside, Gentry said, “This didn’t come together in my mind until the chief said we were going shopping to buy him a cowboy hat.”
Hawkins introduced Gentry by thanking him for the collection of words of wisdom that he created during his career that ended up being titled the “Gospel” According to Gentry.
They are: 1. Do it right and do it now., 2. It ain’t about you ... never has been., 3. Always do what is right, only then do you have the right to expect it of others., 4. The measure of the person is not what they have done, but who they have helped., 5. Success is measured by how valuable you are to others., 6. The ability of a person to move quickly and efficiently through life is inversely proportionate to the size of the bag of “crap” they are dragging with them.
Some people need to put down their “bag.”, 7. The most under-utilized command in American law enforcement is “Quit it.”, 8. The most under-utilized question in American law enforcement is, “Do you understand?”, 9. People don’t do what is “expected” of them, they do what is inspected of them., 10. All human behavior is purposeful and pleasure (award) seeking. Therefore, the most important rewards are selfless ones., 11. We change behavior by changing rewards. (See number 6)., 12. Leadership is hard because the stakes are so high., 13. Remember to do what your Momma taught you., 14. Genuine concern for people and being right by them is the best motivation for any decision., 15. We are all teachers, that much is certain. The question must be asked is, “What do we teach? 16. It’s better to get fired for doing what is right than it is to keep a job for doing what is wrong., 17. Good leadership and accountability saves careers., 18. In law enforcement, a “leadership” coward is more dangerous than a “street” coward., 19. Right is right and wrong is wrong. The challenge is knowing the difference and making hard choices., 20. Tell the truth, even when it hurts. That pain is temporary, but the damage caused from lying is permanent., 21. To honorably administer authority, one must first learn to honorably submit to it., 22. No good bosses were first bad employees., 23. No one ever succeeded solely based on their own merit. There was always someone else who gave them a chance. and 24. No ship ever drifted safely into port.
The best moment of the afternoon was the unveiling of the HHPD training room to its new name, the Michael R. Gentry Training Room in honor of his dedication to the HHPD.
