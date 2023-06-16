For about 10½ months following the retirement of Mike Gentry as the police chief of the Harker Heights Police Department, a man of short stature and wearing a white cowboy hat became a familiar sight at City Hall and spent a great deal of time at HHPD Headquarters.

Not only did that man look like Mike Gentry, but indeed was Gentry, who was appointed by city leaders as the Harker Heights director of Police Services.

