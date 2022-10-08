Last weekend, I observed 52 years since my graduation from Throckmorton High School by attending Homecoming 2022 in my little hometown in North Texas.
I’m sorry to say it, but this 52 and my 70 years of birthdays are numbers that are much too high for my comfort level.
There supposedly were going to be more people in attendance, but over the last two weeks several from the class of 1970 had to decline, leaving five of us to go to the football game, share lots of food and not only memories of the past but what the current and future outlook is for all of us.
It can end up a little bit embarrassing when you don’t see or talk with each other for months and years on end. When you do, the discussions are naturally about the lives of your classmates.
For me at this homecoming, it was a question about the mother of one the girls. She replied, “Mom passed away in July.”
Thank goodness that was the only discussion about that topic, as funny stories began to fill the dark spot that had been created.
For years, there has been a core of about six to seven girls who’ve constantly been in touch with each other, and when they don’t share with the others of us who are on the outside of the circle, we don’t get all the news.
These girls are in touch because they take trips together and have remained a tight group after high school.
There were some stories about me that surfaced quickly that many people had already been talking about.
Number one was the “Kick-the-Can” incident. Games were usually fun but this one not so much. This is a night-game, you understand, and uses an empty paint can that becomes the target of who can get to the can first and kick it over. There is just enough light to illuminate that the can is in place.
Little did I know that while hiding among a clump of trees to plot my running approach, one of the opponents snuck in and switched the empty can with a paint can full of concrete.
I couldn’t see anyone in the shadows trying to make their way to the target, so I figured it was my turn. In a dead run, I put on my fastest speed and when my foot came in contact with the can, I stopped and fell to the ground. The can remained in place and then laughter broke out from the shadows — and it didn’t take long to figure out what had happened.
Some who retold the story said I broke my toe, but I don’t remember that happening. Needless to say, I refused to play that game ever again with those guys.
My room and board for the weekend was the Bundy Hotel, as I call it. My good friend, Dale Bundy, built a really nice two-bedroom unit with a kitchen, bathroom/shower and living area behind his house. The free price was an awfully great benefit, too!
Dale and I visited the City Library that is housed in an old train depot. It was in that building that I attended Cub and Boy Scout meetings and had my first dance with a girl who was about a foot taller than me. Wonder why I never went to many dances?
This homecoming inspired me to write a book about growing up in that little town and the life experiences after high school graduation.
Who knows, I might even mention famous Throckmorton native Dallas Cowboys legend Bob Lilly in the book.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.