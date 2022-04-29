High school seniors who have chosen to join a branch of the military after graduation will be introduced at an honor ceremony, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Heights Public Library Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
The event, sponsored by Our Community Salutes Central Texas, will honor more than 70 recruits, their families and recruiters.
According to a press release from OCS-Central Texas, the recipients of the Colin L. Powell Service Award will also be honored during the ceremony.
Jean Shine, president of the local chapter of OCS, told the Herald in a phone interview, “In Central Texas we always have a big group of high school graduates going into the military from area schools.
“The cost of college and the cost of getting certifications for certain jobs may have hit a tipping point for many students and their families resulting in more seniors looking at the military educational benefits as an alternative to taking on heavy student loan debt,” Shine said.
Our Community Salutes started in 2009. OCS chapters exist in over 23 states and Puerto Rico and conduct over 30 large ceremonies and hundreds of small ceremonies annually, according to a press release from OCS.
School districts represented in the OCS Central Texas Chapter include Killeen, Copperas Cove, Temple, Belton, Gatesville, Waco, Lampasas, Salado, China Springs, Brownwood, Lorena, Mart, West, Whitney, Rosebud-Lott, Cameron, San Saba, Moody and Jonesboro.
Shine said, “There is no cost to recruits or their guests. Several local businesses and individuals are underwriting the entire cost of the ceremony in honor of these high school graduates who have committed to serve our country.”
More than 100 people are expected to attend, including local and state leaders. Retired Maj. Gen. Ken Cox will be the featured speaker.
Those who wish to attend the May 5th ceremony should RSVP to: ourcommunitysalutescentex@gmail.com.
According to Shine, “OCS operates completely on donations.
Contributions are accepted at Our Community Salutes-Central Texas, P.O. Box 2790, Harker Heights, TX 76548.
“I also want the public to know that we want to include those students in this ceremony who are being home schooled or who attend private schools and are planning to join the military after graduation,” Shine said.
“Please notify us by calling 254-289- 7590 or send an email to: jean@shineteam.com.”
