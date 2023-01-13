James Rowell, 19, lives in Killeen, attends Harker Heights High School. Owner of Cleanies Cleaning Service, crew trainer at McDonald’s in Harker Heights.
James Rowell, 19, lives in Killeen, attends Harker Heights High School. Owner of Cleanies Cleaning Service, crew trainer at McDonald’s in Harker Heights.
Where you from?
I am originally from Brunswick, Georgia.
What brought you to the area?
My mom has a sister here, so our family decided to move here.
Tell me about your parents.
My mom is Denna Guest, and she owns her own cleaning company; she cleans for people weekly. My dad is Josh Guest and he works for Dr Pepper. They both live in Killeen.
Do you have any siblings?
I have five total. I have two little sisters, one in elementary and one in middle school. One older sister lives in Alabama. I had a younger brother named Mason; however, he passed away. He was the middle child.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the shopping area and the fact that everything is in the same place.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I do not like how quickly populated this area is getting.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think we could use an entertainment center with an arcade in it, a great place for kids to go in and play games and hang out.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Black Bear Diner.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target.
What made you start your own business?
I have adventures to increase my income. My ultimate goal is to pursue a career in real estate.
What is your business?
I pressure wash and clean trash cans on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. I have at this time about 30 clients. Cleaning the trash cans in between trash days keeps your trash cans from being smelly and attracting rodents.
Do you plan on going to college?
I plan on still doing my own business. I am thinking about the following colleges: University of Texas, Baylor, or CTC because they are close to home. I am currently at the top of my class.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill. I helped build a playground for kids with disabilities with my dad’s company, Quirg, and Dr Pepper.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself starting a family and a household with great income. Hopefully multiple incomes. I hope to own a lot of land with a lot of animals, both pet and farm.
