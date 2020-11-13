The Ladies of Charity hosted their annual Holiday Bazaar at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church on Saturday in the parking lot.
The bazaar brought hundreds of people looking for items such as Christmas decorations, kids toys, books, plants, paintings and
“This is our annual fundraiser and where we generate most of our funds,” said Joeanne Gelsthorpe, event organizer with The Ladies of Charity. “Those funds are put back into the community to assist other charitable organizations with their projects like the soup kitchen, the health clinic, Meals on Wheels and various others.”
Gelsthorpe said the bazaar is usually held inside the Parish Center at the church.
“Due to the virus, we decided to have the Holiday Bazaar outside,” she said. “That way there is less potential to spread the virus. We spaced out our vehicles and our items out so that people can socially distance while they are shopping.”
Eugene Gardener, a Harker Heights resident, said the bazaar is an annual family tradition.
“When I was overseas, all the time they would tell me they would come to the Holiday Bazaar and bought some things,” he said. “Last year I was able to come, and it was fabulous, and I bought a few things. We usually buy items that go into the Christmas stockings.”
Gardener said he bought his family some of their Christmas presents at the bazaar.
“It supports the local community, the local crafts people and the church which is a good thing,” he said. “It is all about taking care of those around you. With it being outside this year, it’s a plus because it is a nice day out. I really appreciate the City for letting stuff like this happen.”
Shonda Vaughn came from Gatesville to the Holiday Bazaar because she shops at the Ladies of Charity frequently.
“They put a little flyer in my bag whenever I checked out, so I decided to come see what it was about,” she said. “This is my first time and it is bigger than I expected.”
