Ladies of Charity will present its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Paul Catholic Church Event Center in Harker Heights.
The bazaar will feature homemade gifts, baked goods, religious items, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, handcrafted gifts, a book nook and more.
