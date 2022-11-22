HH holiday donations.jpg

When it’s the holiday season, organizations such as the police and fire departments, Lions Club, the City of Harker Heights and countless others focus on the spreading of joy to families in their community who need food, clothing and toys.

If these groups didn’t come forward, children especially and their families would go without during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.