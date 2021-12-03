I guess every week is made up of highs and lows, and as a journalist you see and experience a balanced blending of both.
Thanksgiving just flew by last week and now we’re already walking down the pathway covered with Christmas lights, ornaments, Christmas trees and lest we not forgot, Christmas presents.
Thanksgiving reminded us of how blessed we are and not only in the amount of food that was prepared and devoured but the relationships we have within our own families but those circle of friends that we enjoy. I hope you spent a few minutes writing an email message to a family member or called someone and told him or her how much they mean to you. I don’t think we can ever do too much of that.
With Christmas coming on — and it will also whiz by before we know it — it gives us a chance to turn that Thanksgiving fellowship into something wrapped beautifully in a box or bag that adds visibility to our words when we tell others that they’re special to us.
For some reason, I get a little cynical during the holidays, but our Thanksgiving time this year was sweet.
It started with a Sunday wedding of my niece.
You’re probably saying, “Let me guess, Bob, you sang” ... and you would be right. It was a quartet made up of family … my wife, brother-in-law, my daughter and me. I don’t remember going to many weddings where I got to sit through the entire ceremony.
I’m thankful I won’t have to sing at my daughter’s wedding in March, but I’ve been working on our first dance to “Moon River” that will be sung by my son, Jonathan. Extra handkerchiefs, please!
We spent the remainder of the week thoroughly enjoying time with my daughter and her fiancé. I am thrilled they found each other and I’m looking forward to adding him to the family. Respectfully, we call it a “God” thing that they were meant to be together.
With happiness of the season always comes tragedy in many forms. There are memories of someone who has passed during the year and then there’s not anything we can do about news that breaks our hearts, such as the traffic accident that claimed the life of a Harker Heights paramedic this week.
I have a tremendous amount of respect for first responders. My writing job has taken me several times into the police and fire departments. I almost worship them because in some cases they truly are saviors.
The death of Heights paramedic Cole Hagan Simmons hit me extra hard.
I did not know him personally, but still my prayers continue to be with his immediate family and his fire department family, as well. Bless you all!
I will close with the best story I’ve been privileged to write about this year, and that was about the Heights dad who delivered his second child all by himself, with the assistance of a 911 operator.
What a wonderful miracle. Speaking of first responders, they showed up after the little one made her appearance into her dad’s hands. All that was left to do was cut the cord and make sure everyone was okay and provide transportation for mom and the new little daughter to Baylor Scott &White in Temple for a final checkup.
Well, that’s it for 2021. I will talk to you again next year. Merry Christmas to your family and Happy New Year.
Bob Massey is a Herald correrspondent.
