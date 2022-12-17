Home-schoolers came to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library Tuesday to learn how to decorate cupcakes for the holidays.
As an alternative science curriculum, Heather Heilman prepares programs to supplement their home-school course work. For this lesson, Ms. Heather gave each child two cupcakes and enough “decorations” in the form of candy pieces, frosting, cookies and sprinkles to personalize the edible desserts. There were about a dozen who showed up to try their had at the delicious confections.
Steven Bowles, 6, wasted no time in creating a one-of-a-kind reindeer cupcake, complete with pretzel antlers and a red M&M nose. He smiled and showed off a smudge of chocolate frosting that somehow showed up on his cheek.
Brother and sister duo, Mikel and Ariana Brown of Harker Heights, were each given a vanilla and a chocolate cupcake. The task was to frost and decorate one to resemble a reindeer, and the other cupcake was more of a free-for-all interpretation of an ornament.
Talia McClelland, 9, worked delicatly with sprinkles. Her masterpiece cupcakes looked good enough to eat right there.
Wyatt Robinson, 8, and sister Presley, 5, enjoyed a taste of each cupcake as they finished up with candy sugar.
Each child was able to decorate as they pleased and all participants went home with a couple of delicious treats, too.
