Longtime educator Jayne Doxsey brings her sense of whimsy and education to home-schooled students during an hourlong session of Science Time at Educational Outfitters in Harker Heights.

Twice a week, Doxsey uses her love of children and teaching to impart the basics of science, technology, engineering and creativity to kids and parents who sign up for her classes. This week’s lesson was in engineering science. The activity was to build a bridge — out of drinking straws.

