Longtime educator Jayne Doxsey brings her sense of whimsy and education to home-schooled students during an hourlong session of Science Time at Educational Outfitters in Harker Heights.
Twice a week, Doxsey uses her love of children and teaching to impart the basics of science, technology, engineering and creativity to kids and parents who sign up for her classes. This week’s lesson was in engineering science. The activity was to build a bridge — out of drinking straws.
“You begin with a plan,” Doxsey said. “Then you imagine what you want it to look like.”
Doxsey has been teaching these classes for several months now. They are designed to supplement the STEM and STEAM curriculum most families use with home-schooled students.
“Today, we will learn to engineer a bridge between two stacks of books,” Doxsey said. “Your only tools are 40 drinking straws, scissors and 24 inches of tape.”
Some of the kids looked puzzled. She showed a slide presentation to the group of about 12 that included pictures of different kinds of bridges. She asked what they were made of.
“Stone,” Thomsen Chavis, 7, said.
“Brick,” Luke Preston, 6, said.
Then, Doxsey asked what they had in common. The answer she was looking for was that they were all strong.
“Like the Hulk,” Doxsey said, making the Hulk-like body pose. Twelve little students stood up and copied her.
During the discussion on strength, Doxsey continued to question the kids about how they intended to design their bridges and if they thought their structures could hold weight.
“You all have great ideas; now get to work,” Doxsey said.
For this part, parents were asked to join their youngsters to help in the design and building process. Carefully meting out pieces of tape, 5-year-old Alexandria Baker said, “I think it needs more.”
After a few minutes, Silas Walters, 6, was ready to test his bridge.
One by one, all of the students tested and modified their versions of a bridge. There were smiles of accomplishment as some encouraged the others.
“I had a good time,” said Nicholas Turchany, 5, as he proudly showed that his bridge could support the most weight of any in the classroom.
For one last demonstration, Doxsey placed egg shells from eggs that were cut in half onto a cardboard base. Then she placed a thin plastic sheet, representing a bridge on top of the eggshells. This showed how well the arched design of an egg shell would support more weight. Students counted as she stacked book after book on top of the plastic sheet.
“Listen to hear if the eggshells crack,” Doxsey said.
After the nineteenth book, kids began to giggle. The twentieth book sent the stack leaning as a telltale crack was heard from underneath.
Doxsey explained how the design of the arched shells was stronger than just plain eggshells.
“It’s all in the design,” Doxsey said as she dismissed the kids and readied for the next class.
The spring schedule of additional classes is as follows:
Feb, 8-9: Light and Sound Energy (repeat session from last semester)
Feb. 22-23: Newton’s Laws (repeat session from last semester)
March 29-30: STEM/STEAM Challenge (new session, specific topic will be announced later)
Registration for most classes is limited to 12 students per session and must be done online at www.facebook.com/EdOutfitters, using the Signup Genius link.
These interesting and informative classes are held at Educational Outfitters, 400 E. Central Texas Expressway,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.