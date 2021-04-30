Cats have been in the news a lot this month. And while I’ve been learning lots, I have discovered that I have been missing out.
It turns out that May is National Pet Month here in the U.S. (although National Pet DAY was on April 11 — who knew? And how does it make sense to hold it in a different month?), but it’s celebrated in April in the United Kingdom.
One would think that a proud cat mama would know this, but no, and because I was unaware, it turns out that I missed a whole slew of cat-related “holidays” and other fun stuff.
No wonder my demented cat Miki, who celebrated his birthday this month — he turned 14, and of course we celebrated it! — has been acting stranger than usual around me (he’s got a real cat-itude).
My theory is this: Because we always celebrate his birthday, I believe he expects to celebrate kitty holidays, as well. And as I’ve been dropping the ball on that, he is seriously displeased with me.
(And how would he even know about missed holidays? The Feline Underground. I’m positive it’s a thing. I’m telling you, that stray kitty who comes around and talks to him through the windows is plugged in.)
So yes, Miki, I missed National Pet Day. But I also missed Pet Parents Independence Day (independence from grumpy opinionated cats, perhaps?). What’s more, I missed National Cat Lady Day. Being a proud, card-carrying member of the (entirely-fictional-except-in-my-head-but-it-should-be-a-thing) Crazy Cat Lady Society, how did I NOT know about this?
I also missed out on CatCon, a celebration of all things feline. It’s touted as “the biggest cat-centric pop culture event in the world,” with a mission statement that reads,“To spread joy and goodness to cats and the people who love them.”
CatCon began in 2015, and is a two-day event with tons of guest speakers, workshops, and vendors specifically for cat parents and their feline fur-babies. This is brought to the public by the same people who bring the Cat Art Show (still no word on when that will be, though).
This meant I missed riveting discussions such as “What it Means to be a Cat Lady in 2021” (it feels fabulous, thanks) and “The Truth About Cat Ladies” (we’re all fabulous, thanks), as well as the musical stylings of the Kitty Acoustic Purr-formance, and finding out how the Australian Firefighters Calendar (where hunky firefighters pose shirtless with cats!) were made. There was also a four-part cat “Videofest” that Miki would have enjoyed.
I also learned this month that Purina has put out a cookbook based on its new Fancy Feast Petites line. For humans. So Miki and I can experience culinary stylings of his food together. Because who doesn’t wish they could eat their cat’s food?
Simply titled “Petite Feast: A Cookbook,” the reasoning behind this concept is that as dinner is typically a bonding experience among family members, we should use our time to also bond with our cats (hey, they’re family, too). The cookbook contains a dozen recipes that are meant to be as “elevated” as my cat’s food with dishes like “Chicken Bolognese Loaf with Angel Hair Pasta,” and “Ancho Butternut Squash Chicken Street Tacos.”
To be fair, the salmon and zucchini with honey miso dressing sounds pretty tasty, and I might even give the whitefish and asparagus with beurre blanc a try, but no way am I going to eat spicy fried rice, and I can only hope that Purina doesn’t expect Miki to eat it, either.
So, while I am contemplating my next cat food-based meal, and possibly shopping for ingredients, I will be observing both National Tabby Day AND National Hairball Awareness Day on Friday with Miki.
We probably will celebrate with some Fancy Feast (for Miki, at least), and maybe some cat videos. And I’ll be keeping my eye on the cat-holiday calendar in the coming months lest I miss out on any fun again.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald corresopndent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.