A huge fundraising event planned for Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights on March 26-27, sponsored by the Tactical Air Control Party Association (TACPA), has been rescheduled for July 15 in response to the COVID-19 virus.
Nicholas Picoc, the TACPA spokesman,who is active duty in the Air Force but has spent most of his 20 years of service on Army installations and is the stateside association representative, said, “It’s disappointing that we’ve had to reschedule this 24-hour run because our association tradition is that these fundraisers are held all over the world on the same day.”
This run was held last year about this time at Carl Levin Park and 500 people attended despite frigid weather.
Picoc said, “I want to say how much I appreciate Jeff Achee, the director of Parks and Recreation, and his crew for setting up for this one. We were ready to go thanks to his people.”
The TACPA promotes a warrior spirit among the TACPA community by sponsoring events in which members can celebrate their career field. The organization remembers the fallen, honors the living and supports TACPA families.
TACPA giving in 2019 was $126,376. Thirty-five past and present TACPs and their families received support from the organization.
Achee told Picoc that all the preparatory work was not in vain. He said, “It’s on file and we’re set for July. We’re hoping the pool will be open by then because it’s gonna be a hot time of year.”
