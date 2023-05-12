Whenever I pull a dumb stunt, I try to give myself a break and chalk it up to carelessness.
But if I make the same bonehead mistake twice, I think that falls under the heading of “stupid.”
Last week, I tried to back my car out of the garage without opening the door first — for the second time in three years.
You can get which category this stunt falls into.
Yes, I was in hurry, and yes, I was distracted.
But when I felt the resistance as I backed out and heard the muffled crunch, I knew it wasn’t going to be good.
When I got back from my rushed trip, I carefully looked at the door and saw where I had bent the frame. The whole bottom section of the door was bowed out about 2 inches.
Fortunately, it still opened and closed without a problem, and it hung straight on the track ... but still.
Now came the moment of truth — telling my wife.
I remembered how mad she had been when I pulled this stunt the first time with our old wooden garage door.
But now, with nice, newish metal doors on the garage, I was pretty sure she was going to be livid about my messing one of them up.
I wasn’t wrong.
Actually, she wasn’t that mad that it happened. She was more upset about why it happened — I hadn’t opened the garage door using the button on the wall before getting into the car.
How hard is that to remember? she asked.
Obviously, I didn’t have a good answer.
Generally, I did use the wall button before jumping into my car. A few times I had opened it from inside the car in very cold or rainy weather — and I’d been very careful about checking my rear-view mirror first before backing out.
But all it takes is one screw-up when it’s a 2,000-pound car vs. a thin steel door to throw that record out the window.
My wife was quick to point out that she had never failed to use the wall button to open her door, no matter what the weather was like.
I spent the next half-hour kicking myself over my dumb move.
A while later, we were sitting in a booth at our nearby IHOP, and I was still moping.
My wife had brightened a bit and told me not to dwell on it; there’s nothing I could do about it that night.
Our favorite server came over to take our order, and of course, my wife had to let her in on my little accident.
“Every day we have to choose not to be stupid,” I told the server, relaying some wisdom my wife had shared a little earlier.
“Yeah ... he didn’t get the memo,” my wife said.
My wife laughed. Our server laughed. Me, not so much.
The next day, when I was able to find a little humor in the situation, I recounted the time my dad cut through the power cords of not one, but two hedge trimmers — in the same afternoon.
I also reminded my wife of the time when my mom backed her Toyota Celica through my parents’ garage door, taking it right off the tracks.
“So do you think it’s my dad’s DNA?” I asked.
“Yes,” she said.
“And my mom’s DNA, too?”
“Yes,” she smiled.
“So, in other words, I’m pretty much doomed by heredity,” I summarized.
“Pretty much,” she laughed.
My wife would also be quick to let me know that being a guy counts against me in this situation, too.
Anyway, I called the garage door company that sold us our doors, and I have an appointment next week to have a technician look over the damage.
The employee I talked to on the phone said he thinks it’s a strut, which would be a one-day fix — but it also could involve the panels, which would be more complicated.
At any rate, between now and next week I’ll keep using that slightly bowed garage door and hoping there’s nothing seriously wrong with it.
Needless to say, I’ll be opening it BEFORE I get in the car each day.
And if I accidentally do something extremely stupid — like backing into the door a third time — I would probably be wise to keep on driving.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
