I’m sure my dedicated readers have been sitting on pins and needles for this column that, of course, will shed light on the viewpoint of a father as he experienced the sights and sounds at his daughter’s wedding.
I promise this will be the last installment of columns about the joining of these two wonderful people in holy matrimony. I’ve bent a lot of ears about it so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to share the story with you, as well, about this magical moment of two becoming one.
They are now Chris and Callie Shaia.
Chris and Callie’s wedding excitement began days prior to Friday, March 11, especially if you look at it from a weather perspective.
The forecast for the evening of the rehearsal, which began at 6 p.m., was a temperature of 72 degrees. The wedding day forecast, however, predicted a temperature of about 30 and the possibility of freezing precipitation. To my knowledge, no one was overly concerned.
We were all pleasantly surprised as we welcomed the morning of the wedding with only a few light showers, but it was definitely cold with a brisk north wind.
All went well as the wedding party began making our individual preparations for the big event, which was to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Ana Villa in The Colony.
My biggest challenge of the day was connecting the collar button on my tux shirt. After about what seemed to be an hour, I finally conquered the challenge. We had to report dressed and ready at 4 p.m. for the “First Look.”
I know a host of you have either attended or been an active participant in the perfect wedding. With singing in wedding choruses for at least 10 years, I’ve seen my share of the worst and best.
I will confess up front that my bias is leading me to describe the wedding of Chris and Callie as one of the tenderest, loving, joyful, tearful, (tears of happiness, of course), awesome and sorry folks, the most perfect wedding at every level.
After I successfully completed walking my daughter down the aisle, it was my turn to answer the question. I’m not sure what happened but my tongue got tangled and what came out was garbled and confusing. So much that Callie leaned over to me and said, “Daddy, her mother and I,” which to those at the front of the chapel brought laughter. Leave it to me to bring levity to a serious moment.
The music, planned by Callie, was beyond description. Chris had convinced her to include the theme from “The Good, Bad and Ugly” as his entrance song.
A 30-voice choir made up of people she had sung with in high school, college, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Chorus along with cousins and her brother, Jonathan performed “Set Me as a Seal.” The title of the song could be confused with an animal from the deep but it was a beautiful love song creating tears from most of the 250 people in attendance.
I shared the story of the wedding with my therapist and he kept telling me not to say anymore because he was deeply moved. One thing that impressed him was that both Chris and Callie featured people and thoughts that intertwined with their memories of the past.
The dinner and cake was everything that Callie had hoped for and it was a grand time of visiting with friends and family we hadn’t seen in years. It was a special joy to meet Chris’ family and friends.
My dance with Callie went as planned with my son, Jonathan, crooning the song “Moon River.”
The responses we received were that it was the most impressive wedding they had ever attended.
To close, I must mention that their honeymoon was on an island off Belize. They flew into Belize and then took a helicopter ride to this island that Chris had rented.
To say that we are proud of these two is an understatement.
We wish for them many years of love and joy.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
