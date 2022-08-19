Before I start with this today, let me say, I previously had planned a separate column, but I have decided to shift directions. What I had originally planned has gone down a further rabbit hole that has made me livid, so to save myself from conveying something I regret via this, I will focus on something more positive.
This is not to say I am bottling up my anger. On the contrary, I am just choosing to focus on something more positive.
As I write this, it is Aug. 18. The day may not mean much to most, but for me, as the days go by, I feel as though Christmas is approaching. As I write this, Christmas is 128 days, 14 hours and 23 minutes away — but who’s counting?
As it were, that means there are only about 74 days until our Christmas decorations go up; yep, we’re the weirdos who put our decorations up on Halloween. We will have fall decorations and Christmas decorations out simultaneously.
Anyway, enough about Christmas.
Aug. 26 is the day I am talking about; for me, it’s the opening day for high school football.
Throughout my time with the Herald, I have been fortunate enough to be able to help with coverage of high school athletics on Friday evenings.
I know Harker Heights and Ellison square off in a (somewhat hard to say) non-district game to start the year on Aug. 25, but I will be out of town that evening. So for me, the start of the year is Aug. 26.
That day, I know it will be like I am a kid on Christmas, excited to open his presents.
What’s not to love about covering high school athletics?
Getting to the stadium for football under the Friday night lights is fun, especially early in the year. During the early parts of the year, when I get to a game, the sun is still just above the horizon, slowly descending and causing a picturesque ambience over the stadium. From my perch atop the stadium in the press box, this is often a sight to behold.
I also love the pageantry of the games. It’s a joy to listen to the public address announcer in Copperas Cove introduce the “Bleacher Creatures,” and to see each school’s student sections urging their teams on. Then there are also the shouts of approval — or in some cases, disapproval — of an official’s call from fans within earshot of where I sit.
Often in the press box, I will find myself either sympathizing with their plight or chuckling at their displeasure, having seen the play unfold from a slightly higher vantage point.
Sometimes, as games become more intense and suspense-filled — either with a furious comeback or a defensive battle coming down to the wire — I will feel the energy from the fans as I anxiously await what the lead for my story will be.
Oftentimes, at least in the past few years, I don’t know my lead on a story until the waning moments of a contest and then furiously type out the first couple paragraphs last as I work backwards. This doesn’t always happen like this, but I would say it does more times than not. Sports is a great example of why reporters and journalists shouldn’t anticipate what will happen.
But there’s another reason I’m looking forward to this time of year. It means that on Fridays, my wife and I get to resume our lunch dates.
Since sporting events start late, typically on Fridays, I come into the office late, giving me an opportunity to have lunch with my wife.
Our spot is Village Pizza and Bite the Bagel in Killeen.
This time of year, it’s always a fun time looking forward to Friday. Is it OK to say that I feel giddy? Well, even if not, I do.
Thaddeus Imerman is a staff writer and editor for the Copperas Cove Herald.
