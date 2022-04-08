It’s spring cleaning time.
At our house, that means cleaning and dusting each room, washing the windows — in and out — and trying to get around to the chores we didn’t take care of last fall.
That includes doing top-to-bottom cleanouts of our clothes closets. That’s never a fun experience.
But you know it’s time to do some weeding out when you continually have to shove hangers aside to make room for your clean shirts on wash day.
My wife has a general rule: If you haven’t worn it in more than two years, it’s time to get rid of it.
That can mean tossing it out or, if it’s in good shape, carting it off to Goodwill.
Over the years, I have accumulated a large number of polo-style shirts. I’ve got them in all patterns and colors. The problem is, I quit wearing polos several years ago. It was partly a style choice and partly a realization that most 60-somethings don’t look particularly good in them.
Maybe it’s because we trend toward man-boobs after a certain age, or possibly it’s because some of us don’t cut quite as sharp a line when we decide to tuck them in.
Whatever, the case, I’m more into short-sleeved casual button-down shirts these days, so most of my old polos will have to ride off into the sunset.
But my closet cleaning is nothing compared to what my wife goes through.
Once she starts going to town with her closet clean-out, the floor starts looking like a consignment shop. She’s got piles of shoes — all still in their original boxes — lined up to go out, not to mention several old purses and dozens of tops and sweaters. She takes such good care of her clothes, she could probably open up a shop and sell them without any problem.
By the time we gather up all our cast-offs, we may need a U-Haul to get across town to the Goodwill drop-off site.
But closets are not our biggest issue this spring.
The area we really need to tackle is the dreaded “G-word”. The garage.
Fact is, our garage really isn’t that bad, on a sliding scale from everything perfectly in its place to “Oh, my God ... where are we going to put our cars?”
Based on that spectrum, I’d give our garage about a 5.
But we have lived in our house for nearly 13 years now, and for the most part, the stuff that we put in the garage when we moved in is still there, in all its glory.
We’ve got an old roll-top desk that didn’t fit in the house, an entertainment center that got demoted when we bought a new one up in Dallas about 10 years ago, boxes of knick-knacks, old gardening tools and water hoses. This stuff all has to go.
Unfortunately, Harker Heights doesn’t offer bulk pickup of discarded items, so we would need to find a way to cart all our unwanted stuff off to the city dump site.
And neither of us has a truck.
But, by golly, this is going to be the year we get rid of our garage junk — or at least a good portion of it. I think we’ll be amazed at how much space we have when all the useless crap is gone.
Of course, we could do what so many other people do — dust it off, stick a price tag on it and try to unload it at a garage sale.
The problem is, inviting the public over to see our stuff requires cleaning the garage even more thoroughly than we had originally planned. So maybe we’ll just haul it off ourselves.
In the meantime, just talking about all this cleaning, weeding out and carting off has me feeling more than a little tired.
Maybe I’ll just prop my feet up, turn on the TV and watch a good baseball game.
Of course, that solid strategy of procrastination is one of the reasons we’re in this boat in the first place.
Ah, well. We’ve got to start somewhere, I guess.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
