I think by now it’s been established that I do have fairies. I hesitate to call it an “infestation,” as that might irk them (and no one wants to irk a fairy), but I have random items that go missing, then turn up in bizarre places some time later with no rational explanation. Experts say it’s fairies.
One fairy I’m not so sure I want to encounter (and would, in fact, recommend avoiding) however, is a leprechaun. Yes, leprechauns are fairies, too, but they are not your run-of-the-mill mischievous type.
Nope, they’re grouchy, and very tricksy. And according to an actual poll I read, about 80 percent of the Irish population do believe they are, in fact, real. (Dublin is actually home to the National Leprechaun Museum.) Leprechauns even have their own holiday on May 13.
(Just how grouchy and tricksy are they? It’s said we wear green on St. Patrick’s Day to render us invisible, as, if a leprechaun sees you, he will pinch you — now you know from whence that tradition came.)
And far from our version of jolly little men dressed in green and trailing lucky charms and rainbows, the traditional version can be freaky little fairy fellows (I say fellow because female leprechauns seem to be nonexistent).
Leprechauns first turned up in Irish folklore way back in the eighth century (no mention if this was oral or written, but my best guess would be written). They were described as little men between two and three feet tall, red-haired and — bearded, and dressed not in green but in red. (The green, it seems, can be attributed to the lush green associated with the Emerald Isle, the green in the Irish flag, or, more likely, Americans).
Leprechauns make their living as cobblers — either making shoes, repairing shoes, or both. They are apparently quite talented, as it’s said that they save every coin they earn and hoard it all in those giant kettles, hiding their stashes at the end of rainbows — all the better to keep it from greedy humans.
They are far more than little OCD hoarders, too. They are known for being ill-tempered little beings who despise the company of others, so live in caves or hollow tree trunks (this might explain, too, the shift to green clothing — camouflage, perhaps?).
They’re tough to find, and tough to see, but despite their — shall we say, lesser? — attributes, present a mighty temptation, as it is also said that if you should catch a leprechaun, he has to grant you three wishes.
Sounds great, right? WRONG. If you’ve ever read “The Monkey’s Paw,” you’ll get this. If not, here it is in a nutshell: Holding a magical desiccated monkey’s paw grants the bearer three wishes, but they all come with a catch.
The wish for more money comes in the form of life insurance from a death, and wishing for the loved one back brings him home, all right … as a decaying zombie.
If you were to catch a leprechaun, and get your three wishes, said leprechaun would attempt to pull the same thing, so you’d have to have a mind like Clarence Darrow to phrase your wishes in such a way that there would be no wiggle room.
But even then, the leprechaun will try to trick you into using your third wish for a fourth — thereby nulling all your wishes. And beware trying to get at their gold — they are said to use all kinds of trickery to keep you from it, and while not quite “Leprechaun” the horror movie, everything I’ve read indicates they often use their gold as a lure for greedy humans just for the chance to “lead them astray.”
Of course, it’s also said that just spotting a leprechaun is good luck. Maybe that should suffice. Not that I’ve ever seen one, ruining any chance I might have had at catching one.
Come to think of it, never have I ever had my shoes magically repaired, either. Perhaps this is because the leprechauns know I’m broke and can therefore contribute exactly nothing to their pot-o’-401K.
No matter the explanation, I contend it’s probably better, at least for me, that I’ve never encountered a leprechaun. With my luck, I’d wish for something like vision repair, and get instead vision IMPAIR with an occipital lobe removal. And I must ask myself, do I really want to antagonize a being who pinches people for his amusement?
No, if you see a leprechaun, take my advice, stay away and don’t try to catch him. It can only lead to ruin. But do celebrate his special day in May. It might put him in a better mood.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.