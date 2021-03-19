Yep, I think I have house fairies.
But before you think I’ve gone “round the bend” and become delusional, hear me out. I have evidence.
A fewmonths ago, I lost a ring from my finger. This particular ring is a tight fit, so losing it was a surprise, and tearing my house apart, including all of my bedding, twice, yielded no results.
When I went to bed that night, there, sitting in the middle of the bed on top of my comforter, was my ring.
In January, a chain that I wore, a gift from my mother, had a loose clasp. I found the pendant next to my bed, but no chain. Again tearing apart the entire house, even moving furniture, and nada. Then yesterday, right in front of my sofa (where, I might add, my vacuum would have sucked it up), was the chain.
This morning, my television remote was not where I’d left it (on the coffee table). Same scenario, removed all cushions from sofa and chair, moved items to check underneath, no remote.
I left to go make coffee, and voila, upon my return a couple of minutes later, the remote was sitting squarely on top of the sofa cushion I had just replaced.
Now, it could just be my cat being tricksy (this is my mother’s theory, and my son actually said, “So Miki is a little klepto”), but I have a hard time envisioning him stealthily creeping into the living room with the remote in his mouth and carefully placing it smack-dab in the middle of the sofa cushion. He’s clever, but dexterous he is not.
So where is this “evidence?” you ask. It’s in the details of my extensive research.
First, it should be noted that tales of fairies have been around for centuries. While no one can really pinpoint their origin, stories of them are believed to have been around for some 60 (yes, 6-0) centuries, and span many cultures. And the belief in fairies is particularly strong in Irish culture (part of my heritage).
Many different sources point to myriad ways one can tell they have a fairy in their house. For instance, the family pet (in my case, my demented cat) will act strangely, staring at a place for long periods of time (though one can’t see what has its attention), and/or has strange behavior changes, and/or becomes super-energetic.
Miki does the staring at walls and corners thing, and lately has been tearing through the house like his fur is on fire ... not definitive proof, though. It could just be he’s demented.
And feeling a sense of warmth on one’s skin — I get this All. The. Time. My doctor says they’re hot flashes, but she probably doesn’t know about the fairies.
Also, jewelry and other shiny items go missing, only to turn up in strange places. (And they apparently have a real thing for keys, explaining SO much.) Bingo! The fairy trifecta.
So, what’s a girl to do? While some sources say to leave offerings to the fairies in the form of milk or sweets (apparently fairies have one heckuva sweet tooth), it’s too easy to offend the things, which leaves me with, really, only one other option.
Call the fairy equivalent of Ghostbusters.
Yep, research turned up Monster Mashers Inc., a company based out of Florida that will provide “Fairy Control” by helping me “identify fairy activity” and “fortify my property from fairies.”
Their website says to ring bells (fairies hate bells), and they can come to set up a sound system that plays the ringing of church bells on a continuous loop (wouldn’t my neighbors love me?).
I can also begin to wear my clothing inside-out from now on (they claim that fairies are “judgmental” and will summarily dismiss me for this). They claim to be able to supply me with other protective charms, as well. They’ll let me know what my best course of action is when I contact their “fairy experts.”
Monster Mashers, aka the “Masters of Monster Killing,” can also help with, among other problems, boogeymen, monsters under the bed (no mention of monsters in the closet),various werecreatures, and clowns, for anyone interested or who might have a Jabberwocky issue (yep, it’s listed, too).
You’ll be thanking me for this the next time you “lose” your keys.
So, while I’m busy contacting the Monster Mashers, I’ll leave you with this food for thought, courtesy of John Lennon: “I believe in everything until it’s disproved. So I believe in fairies, the myths, dragons. It all exists, even if it’s in your mind.”
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
