I promised myself that I would not talk about UFOs (Unfinished objects), like every other quilter does when January appears on the calendar.

Quilters are obsessed with finishing their UFOs. I think the reason is we feel guilty about all the projects we have started and then abandoned. How can we start a new project when there’s projects that were started, in some cases, years ago, and never finished? Then the UFO Resolution comes out and here we go again.

