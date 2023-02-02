I promised myself that I would not talk about UFOs (Unfinished objects), like every other quilter does when January appears on the calendar.
Quilters are obsessed with finishing their UFOs. I think the reason is we feel guilty about all the projects we have started and then abandoned. How can we start a new project when there’s projects that were started, in some cases, years ago, and never finished? Then the UFO Resolution comes out and here we go again.
On Facebook last week I scrolled across the Bold Notion Quilting site, and what do I find? Lauren (the Admin/teacher/quilter) of the site starting what she calls the “100 Day UFO Challenge.”
At first I listened to what her Challenge entailed, and then continued to scroll down to see what else was happening on my Facebook.
The next morning, there Lauren appeared again, explaining how her 100 Day UFO Challenge worked. The more I listened to her, the more appealing her Challenge sounded. I might even give it a try ... maybe.
The first step of the Challenge was to download her spreadsheet form. This sheet of paper was meant for us to go through our unfinished projects and get them listed on the form.
Since I’m in the middle of purging and organizing my sewing room, this would be a good time to actually see what I have in the way of UFOs. But to be honest, having UFOs doesn’t haunt me. I already know that I have two Rubbermaid tubs in my quilting room full of completed tops, most with the backings. I’m not even going to list any of them.
But I do have several projects I could put on the list, just to see what happens. During her discussions, she said two things that resonated with me.
First she said to tackle the easy projects first, the ones that will take little time to complete. That way you get gratification from finishing something and will want to continue. Second, she said find 10 minutes a day to do something on the list. Only 10 minutes. I could do that.
The spreadsheet has the following headings: Quilt Top Description, Size, Pattern, Fabric, Cut, Pieced, Backing & Size, Quilted, Trimmed, Bound, Misc, YAY!
The last thing she said that I’m going to try to do is put one of my quilts in line with my customers’ tops. That makes sense, but somehow I’m going to have to get rid of any guilty feelings about that. My customers always come first.
In December, when I finished my customers’ last Christmas quilt, I decided to take a break for the rest of the month. In the process of decorating the house for Christmas, I came across a Christmas table runner top I made for the coffee table several years ago. I wasn’t really happy with it because I made it in a hurry and just wanted something on the table.
Since my longarm was free, I decided to quilt it and finish it. I picked an easy pattern of ribbon candy and in an afternoon I had it finished. I really liked how it turned out.
Just finishing that small project got my juices flowing.
Next I found a wall hanging top I made for my newly remodeled kitchen six months ago. I spent an afternoon quilting and binding it. I felt fantastic!
The 100 Day UFO Challenge ends in mid-April. Maybe I’ll give it a try.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
