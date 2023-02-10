I hardly ever get sick.
At least, that’s what I used to be able to say, with a pretty fair amount of confidence.
But this year has thrown me for a bit of a loop.
Not too far into January, what I thought was a bit of cedar fever turned into a full-blown head cold, complete with pounding headache, runny nose, stinging eyes and that wonderful run-down feeling that makes it a chore just to get up off the couch.
My wife ended up getting the same cold — either from me, or from someone who shared it with both of us, so we both spent the second Sunday in January zombie-walking around the house in search of Kleenex, drinking hot tea and generally feeling miserable.
The next day, my wife’s cold had started to run its course, and she was able to make it to work. However, I was feeling more run-down and sinus congested than ever, so I spent the entire day watching bad TV and wondering why the cat was giving me such odd, questioning looks. Fortunately — or unfortunately, perhaps — I already had the day off so I didn’t feel too guilty.
My cold waned a bit, but on Tuesday I was barely functioning when I returned to work. Luckily for me and everyone in my office, I sit in a corner. So I waved people away and wore my mask whenever I had to be within a few feet of my coworkers.
By Wednesday, my cold was improving, but I opted to skip a newsroom tour of the new water plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake. I figured it would be better for all involved if I just used the time to rest up and not put myself in position of having to hang out with a large group of people for more than an hour — even though that meant being the only one left in the office.
My office mates had been gone about an hour when another editor’s phone rang halfway across the office. That’s not usually a problem, but I was on a call with a concerned reader, and I didn’t want to risk losing his call when I put him on hold.
In case you haven’t figured it out, I’m not very tech savvy sometimes. Just ask my wife.
Anyway, it was the second time someone had called this particular editor’s desk in less than five minutes, so I figured it might be important. I excused myself to the caller on my phone and sprinted across the room to get the other phone.
I quickly took care of the issue from that caller, then turned to sprint back to my desk.
I got about three steps when I felt a sharp pain in the back of my leg, and for a few seconds, I couldn’t move it at all.
I eventually limped haltingly back to my phone and finished that phone call. But I knew I had messed up my leg pretty badly.
When my coworkers got back, I told them what happened. They started guessing my injury, with most believing it was a pulled or torn hamstring. When I looked it up on an online health site, my symptoms did seem to match up. The key would be if I had swelling in the area.
Well, over the next few hours, my leg gradually felt better, and I never did develop any swelling, so I’m guessing I had a badly pulled muscle. Sill, the pain was pretty bad whenever I stepped the wrong way.
The days went by and my leg started to feel more like its old self, even though I still got an occasional twinge or a feeling of stiffness.
Everything was on the upswing — or so it seemed.
Then, Sunday afternoon, I started feeling a tightness in my throat when I swallowed, and by Sunday night it was obvious whatever I had was going to stick around awhile.
And even though I started out my workday Monday with my throat feeling a little better, by midafternoon, my voice had turned husky and started to cut out on me. Could laryngitis be far off?
By Tuesday, I could barely talk and my chest felt pretty congested.
I managed to get a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday, and it was definitely a good-news, bad-news situation.
The good news is that it was a low-grade upper respiratory infection, and we caught it early.
The bad news is that it would take a few days for the drugs the doctor prescribed to knock it out.
I guess I shouldn’t feel too bad about all this; I have been pretty fortunate in the colds and flu department, not to mention COVID-19 — knock on wood.
Still, I guess it’s a sign of getting old when your nose wants to run, but your legs would rather not.
Next time someone asks me how I’m feeling, I’ll just say “fine” and keep on walking — assuming I don’t pull another muscle.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
