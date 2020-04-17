I thought last year’s birthday was as bad as it would get, but the Universe has proven me wrong. As a matter of fact, the universe slapped me around like I was a ragdoll.
Last year’s birthday featured car accidents and McDonald’s for dinner, which I paid for. Oh, there was more, but those were two of the highlights. So my boss and I were talking and I made a joke about how things could only go up after last year; I laughed and knocked on (real, actual) wood.
Here’s my theory: I knocked on wood, thereby gaining the attention of the Universe, which came to smack me down like I was in the WWE when it heard me make the joke.
This is the conversation that followed:
Me, oblivious: My birthday will be fine. I’m going to stay home and not see people all day so nothing can possibly go wrong, and things will look up for once. (Happy dance ensues due to my belief that this is a solid plan.)
Universe: Hello, you summoned me with your knock, and you think things can’t get any worse than last year, but I’m here to prove to you that they can. Just you wait, my pretty. I’ll show you (and your little cat, too!). (Wicked laugh ensues.)
It began at midnight on my birthday — actual, straight-up midnight. The phone rang, and it was the roommate of a good friend. This friend has bipolar disorder, and he was having a reaction to his medication. (We’ll call him Captain Bipolar, or CB for short.) Fifteen minutes later, I find him sitting on his roommate’s bed, trying to plug in his roommate’s tablet into the electric fan, because of course those things go together.
I got him into his own bedroom, only to find he had broken his own fan and his lamp (he had been trying to plug his phone in to them to charge in both, because of course those things go together, and he apparently moved to his roommate’s room to test other electronic devices).
I just waited for CB to fall asleep, which was easy enough to do as the reaction he was having to his meds was easing to the point where he could talk coherently. Then I came home.
Gift number one (sing to the tune of “The 12 Days of Christmas”): One Frantic Phone Call, Two Broken Items, One Bipolar Friend, and One Night of Insomnia.
The second phone call came in early afternoon. The roommate called to tell me my friend was dead. Literally, the roommate said, “I think he’s dead.”
By the time I got there, EMS had come and gone. My friend wasn’t dead; he was just sleeping LIKE the dead (having had a rough night), and heard nothing because he is deaf.
He had fallen into something, too, in the night, as his entire face looked like he’d had a tussle with Mike Tyson and lost. I suggested getting checked out at the emergency room, but he wasn’t having it (he’s a man, what else is new?) and got mad. With me. Who’d just raced over because I thought he was dead.
Gift number two: A Second Frantic Phone Call, One Bipolar Friend, (who remains alive), and One Giant Argument.
Then I talk to boyfriend Billy, who is very unhappy with me for trying to help my friend. Furious, in fact. So …
Gift number three: One Angry Boyfriend, leading to One Bad Breakup with Boyfriend Billy.
It was here the Universe made itself known.
The first three songs on my radio station were “When It’s Over” by Sugar Ray, “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC, and “If You’re Gone” by Matchbox 20.
My birthday was one giant Poop-Party and the Universe was the DJ.
I went home to wait out my birthday, rather like weathering a storm, wishing it was over.
With ex-boyfriend Billy blowing up my phone until 11 at night, I ate a frozen pizza. Alone. At midnight, I celebrated the end of my birthday.
Gift number four: One Ex-boyfriend blowing up the telephone. One frozen pizza.
I really needed Jaffa Cakes.
Last year’s birthday was all about things, events that happened. This year the Universe got personal, dealing with people. The Universe hates me. If you doubt, re-read the gift list.
I got spanked on my birthday all right. By the Universe.
The good news is, birthdays do end. And I got to simultaneously talk to my mother and open the gifts that she sent (my days are always better with my mother in it, though Jaffa Cakes would have helped, too).
Now I have 364 days of non-birthdays. 364 days until I turn 39. Again.
Bring on the Jaffa Cakes.
Stephanie Ratts Grissom is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.