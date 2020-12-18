Anyone who knows me can tell you that I absolutely loathe shopping, the only exception being when I’m shopping for other people, and I make it my mission to find one-of-a-kind gifts that the recipients would never think to buy for themselves.
Finding unique gifts can be an issue, especially when shopping online (I become Alice, falling down the internet rabbit hole). But after much research, I now have a list of the “perfect” items for everyone on my Christmas list.
I only wish I could see their faces when they open them (darn COVID restrictions). Unless otherwise specified, all items can be purchased from Amazon.
For my father, who says every single year that he wants nothing: A box of actual nothing ($11.99). The box, wrapped in paper that says, “You said you wanted nothing,” holdsan “endless supply of nothing,” and is, “Completely useless, like asking him what he wants” every year. At long last, I have found him the one thing he really does want.
My mother, for her love of reading: The book “Porn for Women” ($11.99), which is full of photos of hot, hunky men performing various deeds … around the house. One shirtless man pushes a vacuum, saying, “I love a clean house!” Another has a stylish man in the car (minivan?) saying, “Ooh, look, the NFL playoffs are today. I’ll bet we’ll have no trouble parking at the crafts fair!” Every woman’s dream.
For Mom’s love of gardening: Zombie garden gnomes, courtesy of Etsy. So many to choose from! Kersplatrick Von Trapp has his little legs caught in a mousetrap ($19), and legless Forest Stump crawls ($60). My personal favorite is Bye Bye Birdie, featuring a number of zombie-gnomes feasting on a flamingo ($55). She’ll be the talk of her retirement community!
My stepfather’s love for craft beer will net him a six-pack of French’s Mustard Beer, which is, in fact, flavored with French’s mustard (craftshack.com, $19.97.) Just for fun, he’ll also get a slushy maker for beer (Amazon, $65.04), so he can literally slurp a cold one.
One of my brothers loves adult coloring books to de-stress, so he’s getting “The New Serial Killers Coloring Book with their Scariest Facts,” which is both fun and educational (it’s a “killer” deal at $7.95), and a pack of Offensive Crayons with colors such as “suspicious cold sore red” and white “privilege” (offensivecrayons.com, $8.50 per box).
My youngest brother, a Star Wars fan, will first get an un-traditional ugly Christmas sweater featuring Darth Vader and two Santa-hatted Storm Troopers with the caption, “I find your lack of cheer disturbing.” (Etsy, sale price $31.99).
He’ll also receive Dinner with Lecter, a kit from firebox.com ($51.95) that includes dried fava beans, a nice bottle of Chianti, a fork, and a monogrammed napkin (“H” for Hannibal). He does have to supply his own liver, but if that isn’t to his “taste,” he can sub it with the pumpkin Spam I found at Walmart for $8.98.)
My son the Batman fan will have to content himself with the Batman golf cart (no $200K Batmobile this year) from Etsy ($1,200), but he can always tool around ina Batman suit (Etsy, just under $1,300) with my grandson strapped into a Batman car seat (kidsembrace.com, $149.99).
I found Feisty Pets plush animals for my grandson for roughly $20. So cute, until you squeeze the backs of their little heads; they then make an evil, fang-bearing face. I’m leaning toward “Grandmaster Funk” monkey, who likes flinging poo but dislikes global warming and “your face.”
I am gifting health-conscious boyfriend Billy with “Poop Like a Champion” high-fiber gummies, “The number one gummy for number twos!”($19.97) and the cereal with the same name, which contains a “booty load of fiber” ($11.97). I sadly had to pass on the life-size automated “Exorcist” Regan doll, with her rotating head and jaw movement, as at $4K was outside my budget.
Miki, my cat, will be reading the book “Meow,” which is written in his language. Here’s an excerpt: “Meow, meow meow, meow ...” He can improve his literacy skills for only $9.
For my boss, also a cat lover: A desktop Zen garden litter box. It even comes with little cat figurines. He can rake his way to peace and harmony on rough days for only $9.95.
Finally, for quarantining family fun, I found the“Coronaopoly” board game on Etsy ($45) where the properties are arranged in order of COVID spread, beginning with Wuhan and ending with Times Square. Giant inflatable Human Hamster balls allow for both fitness and social distancing ($118.99), as do inflatable Sumo suits ($39.05), all of which can be worn for the end-of-year-party featuring a Coronavirus piñata (just add candy — $29.99).
If only I knew someone who could use the chicken harness and leash.
Merry Christmas!
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
