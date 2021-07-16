Anyone who has read my column knows about my cat, Miki, and will remember Mr. Kitty McCutie Pants.
As a refresher, Mr. Kitty was a younger white ragdoll who was too clever for his own good and full of mischief. This was the cat who enjoyed hiding himself in my cabinets and jumping out on unsuspecting passersby, and who once ordered porn (yes, really). I also suspect he had ADHD.
Unfortunately, his ridiculous levels of energy and his Loki-like tendencies were a bad recipe for Miki. Miki has feline dementia (yep, a thing; I’m not being mean when I say he’s demented), and Mr. Kitty’s antics would cause Miki to have “episodes.” Mr. Kitty had to be rehomed.
Miki was obviously lonely, looking for Mr. Kitty inside the cabinets and other of his favorite hiding spots, and became a bit of an old man, with almost no play and decreased energy. But his episodes stopped.
So it was with trepidation that, when Boyfriend Billy died, I brought his cat home to live with me. Though Miki had been socialized with different animals over the years, Billy’s cat, Oliver, had not.
Backstory: I got Billy a little gray kitten that he’d fallen in love with at the animal shelter (he is no longer tiny, he is HUGE). I named him Oliver (after Oliver Twist), and Billy treated him better than most people treat their own children.
This cat was capital-S Spoiled. Billy fed him the expensive wet food and treats. Billy had packages coming every week containing expensive toys, which littered his house from front door to back room, most of which bored Oliver silly. Oliver had three different cat beds, two window perches, and a giant cat tree.
(If Billy ever returns as a ghost, it won’t be for me, it will be to visit Oliver, probably bearing cat toys.)
Oliver also had Billy’s personality. He was a solitary creature, preferring to be left alone. He wasn’t one for affection, and disliked other people. But Billy loved this cat, so returning him to the shelter was never an option. I had to hope his personality wouldn’t clash with Miki’s, and Miki’s episodes wouldn’t return.
Here’s what happened:
Day 1: Oliver comes home. He is greeted by Miki … who hisses at him (Miki has never in all his 14 years hissed). Oliver, who easily weighs 20 pounds (Miki is considerably smaller in stature and weight), backs away slowly, accepting that Miki is the alpha-cat. He refuses to eat. He finds the cat tree and claims a perch.
Day 2: Oliver eats. Miki allows him to sniff at him before giving him the evil eye. Oliver returns to his perch.
Day 3: Miki attempts to play with Oliver. Oliver freaks (he’s never experienced play with a peer). Oliver runs away. Miki decides he likes this brand of torture so he continues.
Also for Week 1: Oliver allows me to now pet his head for a few seconds at a time. Breakthrough.
Week 2:
Oliver meows for the first time ever. (It took me a minute to figure out what the sound was. His meow is tiny, like from a kitten, not a 20-pound cat. He also chirps.)
I hear hooves in my hallway, GALLUMP-GALLUMP-GALLUMP. Followed by gallump-gallump-gallump. It’s not Clydesdales, it’s Miki chasing a frightened Oliver through the house.
(The next day, and after days of Miki terrorizing Oliver) I hear hooves in my hallway,gallump-gallump-gallump. Followed by GALLUMP-GALLUMP-GALLUMP. It’s now Oliver chasing Miki through the house. They end up in the living room, where they proceed to bat at each other with their paws, resembling a slap-fight between two Kindergarteners. Play time is reinstituted, Miki is really digging it.
They earn the name “ThunderCats.” For real.
Oliver decides that Miki is getting too much attention, so gives that “affection” thing a try. He lets me pet his head. Decides he likes it. Gigantor-cat thinks he’s a lap-cat and demands belly rubs, nearly falling off my lap in the process. Affection is now considered good. (He also now purrs, another first-ever.)
Oliver also talks a lot (in that weird, inhaled-helium way he has). I don’t know what he’s trying to tell me, but it must be important as he’s most insistent that I listen.
Week 3:
Miki learns the art of the ambush, complete with wiggly-butt, usually when Oliver is trying to eat. It would be a couple of weeks, but Oliver, too, learns the art of the ambush, also complete with wiggly-butt. This does not give Miki episodes, as I had feared. Instead, Miki pounces back after a rousing game of ThunderCat-hoof-chase.
More fun over subsequent weeks: Oliver likes to head-butt me when he wants affection, but is so big he tends to knock me off-kilter. He recently knocked me off the edge of my bathtub. Yes, really. He did it the other night, too, when I was trying to eat, butting me so hard the food flew off my fork. He also likes to sleep with me, draping his giant body over my lower half and pinning my legs in place like a collegiate wrestler.
Oliver also puts his face next to mine and rubs our faces together. It appears he now considers me family.
Every day, Oliver learns something new, and he continues to come out of his shell. And he is definitely developing his own kooky personality. And Miki, now that it’s established that he’s the alpha-cat, is just fine with his new buddy. He even has more energy and is back to acting more kitten than old man.ThunderCat-hoof-chase continues.
They are the (new and improved) ThunderCats. For real.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent
