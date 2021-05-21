The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is offering a socially spaced Surprise In-Person Storytime for registered participants 10 a.m. Friday, May 21.
Children ages 2 to 6 and their families will enjoy dinosaur-themed stories and songs.
Several virtual children’s programs are planned for the coming week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary:
Brain Break, 2 p.m. Monday.
Baby Time, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Story Time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time, 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Family Night, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader, 10:15 a.m. Friday.
New titles just added to the library catalog cover a wide range of interests for beginning and bilingual readers, budding scientists and storytellers, and curious, imaginative kids:
“Bedtime For Bad Kitty,” written and illustrated by Nick Bruel;
“Charlie Thorne And The Lost City,” by Stuart Gibbs;
“The How And Wow Of The Human Body: From Your Tongue to Your Toes and All the Guts in Between,” written by Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz and illustrated by Jack Teagle;
“InvestiGators: Take the Plunge,” written by John Patrick Green and illustrated by John Patrick Green and Aaron Polk;
“Miles Morales To The Rescue,” by David Fentiman;
“¿Quién Es Carmen Sandiego?” by Rebecca Tinker;
“Science Comics: Digestive System: A Tour Through Your Guts,” written by Jason Viola and illustrated by Andy Ristaino;
“The S.Q.U.I.D. Squad: Legends of the Coral Caves,” by Megan Miller;
“We Are Water Protectors,” written by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade;
“Wings Of Fire: The Dark Secret,” written by Tui Sutherland and illustrated by Mike Holmes and Maarta Laiho.
