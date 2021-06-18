Losing a loved one is never easy, no matter the relationship. But when you lose the man you were planning your future with, the loss is keenly felt and nigh on unbearable.
Billy and I had a relationship that spanned a decade, and though I may have referred to him as “Boyfriend Billy,” the reality is that we were engaged to be married, focusing on and working toward a future to be spent together.
I’ll be laying him to rest tomorrow.
It’s so easy to look back on a relationship and play the “What If” game, dissecting every word, thinking of the things you would do differently, imagining what might have been. But that way lies madness and wreaks havoc on the grieving process.
Instead, I am choosing to focus on all the things that made him unique and wonderful to me by visiting some of his Greatest Hits.
Billy had a wicked sense of humor, mostly inappropriate. Granted, he didn’t have a filter under the best of circumstances, but I’m fairly certain that he consciously chose to be outrageous.
He could make anyone laugh, no matter how dark one’s mood, merely by blurting out whatever random thought happened to pop into his head. (I said many times that I would love just five minutes in his mind to see what went on in there. He usually laughingly responded, “You really wouldn’t.”)
If I were having a bad day, he would remind me, “At least you didn’t wake up eating pudding out of your toilet.”(Yes, a sleep-eater, he once really did this). Poof. Bad day forgotten.
He also loved to play pranks on me. He once notably swapped out my work ID card for a 1970s hairy-unclothed-male (think“Boogie Nights”) playing card. It was brought to my attention by a coworker (apparently days later).
His response? “I wondered how long it would take you to notice,” laughing so hard at my profound embarrassment that I found myself laughing along with him.
(He did it to me again recently, concealing it amongst my credit cards. And just today I found another in a pocket in my purse. I guess it never got old.)
He got so tired of those never-ending spam calls that he began answering them all, finding new, creative ways to insult the caller (or their female relatives), often using an accent that was somewhere between Middle Eastern, Mexican, and French in a bid to convince them that he didn’t speak English.
He got a kick out of baiting me by sending me contentious political articles. I in turn would send him articles that played upon his fear of creepy animals (remember his reaction to COVID bats and Bubonic squirrels?). Most recently I sent him an article featuring a literal swarm of spiders found on an Australian homeowner’s bedroom ceiling, with photos, and Billy spent the rest of the night glancing at his own ceiling to reassure himself it was arachnid-free.
Payback felt great, and I cackled like a hyena. Shame, Billy was much better at the revenge game — he simply upped the ante, and quantity, and frequency of his offerings.
He enjoyed watching reality television shows, especially “90 Day Fiancé” and “Love After Lockup.” It’s not that he found the people and their relationships compelling; it was that he found there was much mocking material to be had. From bad plastic surgery to needy, hysterical women (and men), he recorded every episode because it provided endless entertainment and comical, snarky commentary.
Billy also took great pleasure in cooking dinner for us every night. Never mind that his taste buds were wonky and there were an equal number of inedible offerings to edible. The man didn’t know the difference, and never paid attention to expiration dates. After he once consumed a breakfast that included sausage so old it had begun to liquefy (with no ill effects), I began to joke that he had the stomach of a goat and ask if he wanted a tin can with that. He found that hilarious.
And road trips were always something to look forward to. The destination didn’t matter. We’d get in the car, put on some music (a split between mine and his), and sing at the top of our lungs. Not that he could carry a tune in a bucket loader, and it should be said that his playlists included the same Elton John, Billy Joel and Roberta Flack songs ... but we had a great time, always. Even if I had to listen to “Rhinestone Cowboy” on repeat. It helped that he always included “our” song — When in Rome’s “The Promise.”
Then there were the sides to him that he showed only to me. Vulnerable Billy. Thoughtful Billy. Sweet, romantic Billy. The Billy who gained so much happiness from puttering around his house and tending his gardens. Who delighted in decorating his house, inside and out, for every season and holiday (he won second place in the Halloween decorating contest — never mind his was one of only two entries in his division; he proudly called everyone to tell them and rode that high for days).
The Billy who spoiled his cat (who has now joined Miki as a member of my family) more than most humans spoil their children. Who shared in my love of rain and thunderstorms, and lightning displays. Who enjoyed stargazing with me on clear nights.
The Billy who would suddenly grab my hand and hold it tightly to his chest. Who would text me every evening just before he fell asleep, and every morning upon waking. Who showed me in a million different ways that he loved me.
It is for all these things, and more, that I loved this man with all my heart. Every day with him was a gift.
Billy, you were never more loved. I miss you.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
