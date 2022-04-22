In one of several planned quarterly events, the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce of Killeen brought culture, economics and entertainment to Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights.
“We want to make sure the community is involved, make sure we give back,” said Miya Williams, head coordinator for Culture on the Square. “Everything is free and very family-oriented, and we want to make sure everybody has a great time.”
Culture on the Square is expected to happen once a year in Killeen and then quarterly at a different city. For example, Temple is expected to be the next location in July.
“We’re going to spread the word and make sure Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is at the forefront and we are coming,” Williams said.
Many people walked around to different vendors or just simply sat and listened to music.
Killeen resident Lorraine Brown was seen setting out lawn chairs for her and her two sons and mother. They were about to watch one of the dance teams perform live. One of her friend’s daughters was performing.
“We’ll be there to support her as well,” she said.
Brown said going to community events is common for her and her family.
“Well, anytime we see any kind of event or whatever going on, we try to come out just to get the kids out and see what kind of events Killeen and Harker Heights can put together,” she said.
Also relaxing on lawn chairs listening to music were Killeen resident Frank Smith and Temple resident Caleeah Curley.
“We were just looking to go to the park and enjoy the day,” Smith said, admitting that they just happened upon the Culture on the Square event.
Smith said he and Curley had enjoyed it since they’d been there.
“I’m really enjoying it, hearing the old music that we used to listen to back in the ’90s and stuff, and the families just enjoying themselves,” Curley said.
Smith and Curley said they would be interested in returning to a Culture on the Square event in the future.
Area residents gathered at Carl Levin Park on Saturday evening to celebrate culture, entertainment and the arts. The planned quarterly Culture on the Square is organized by Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in Killeen.
The event featured live entertainment, including “The Voice” finalist Jershika Maple.
About 200 people were at the event about 6:30 p.m. The event was scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m.
Another Killeen resident enjoying the event was Johanna Cooks, who brought her 5-year-old granddaughter Jiselle Coleman.
“I have really enjoyed it,” Cooks said. “My granddaughter ... I should have worn tennis shoes because I’ve been chasing after her the whole time. But it is an outstanding event. I will be here again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.