With the current world situation, many are finding date nights a challenge. Here are a few ideas to breathe fresh life into your marriage:
To bring out your crafty side and take home a souvenir, visit Board and Brush in Belton. This is a DIY wood sign workshop. Prices vary depending on what you choose to make.
If you are craving the big screen, The Beltonian Theater is open in Belton. They are currently showing “Annie,” “The Neverending Story,” and “Sing.” They also have summer movies for $1 on select days.
For a completely different experience, consider jumping from an airplane together. Skydive Temple is still open if you are looking for an adrenaline packed adventure. The price is under $200 per person.
To test your detective skills and work together, visit an escape room. “Through the Lock Escape Room” is $20 per person and is currently open. With smaller rooms, this is perfect for a date night.
You can go to a higher level at Boulders in Harker Heights. They are open by reservation. You can book a 2-hour rock climbing session for $20/person with gear included.
For something completely different, consider bowfishing. This can be done on Stillhouse Lake or Lake Belton. The price is $100/person for 4 hours of bow fishing. They also have Tilapia Trips for $150/person.
Fish cleaning and filleting is included and you keep all the fish you shoot. You can check them out at http://garquest.com.
You can make a one-of-a-kind treasure at a glassblowing shop in Salado (Salado Glassworks). Currently they are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Please contact or email them for further information.
For a free date, Dana Peak Park on Stillhouse Lake is open. Put down your tailgate, open your back hatch, or just sit on the hood of your car overlooking the lake. Take it to the next level by bringing dinner and eating by the lake.
For the ultimate date night, bring a portable DVD player and watch a movie lakeside or star gaze and plan your future.
Of course, you can always do my personal favorite when childcare is not an option. Feed dinner to your children and put them to bed early. Make dinner for just the two of you and turn the lights low. Eat by candlelight and just embrace the moment.
Consider printing some date night questions to encourage conversation.
Another idea is to eat on your patio, deck, or porch. If it’s too hot outside, save this for after dinner and just eat dessert outside.
Hopefully this list sparks some ideas for you and your spouse. The current situation in our world doesn’t mean date nights are canceled. This is a great time to experience new adventures and support businesses at the same time.
Until next time, go on a date!
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
