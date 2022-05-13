I think it’s time to get a new cellphone.
The phone I have now is more than 5 years old, which is ancient by phone standards.
It still works great, and it has absolutely no problems — well, maybe one.
That would be the battery, which can go from 100% full to under 30% after just an hour’s worth of moderate use.
Unless it’s hooked up to the charger, when I’m scrolling through social media or checking sports scores, I can watch the battery percentage drop like the stock market ticker at the bottom of a cable news program.
The phone is also small by today’s standards, which I like for convenience sake. But the screen is pretty tiny, too, and at my age I might need something a bit larger.
My wife recently got a new phone. Or to be more accurate, she was gifted with one.
She had been using an old iPhone 4 for years, and over time it slowly lost some of its functions. First she couldn’t access the internet. Then she couldn’t send emails. Then she found she could take photos but not send them to anyone.
So it was basically down to talking and texting by late last year.
My wife stubbornly stuck with her little dinosaur, borrowing my phone when she wanted to surf the web or get on Facebook.
She kept reminding me that her little phone only cost her 99 cents when she got it from AT&T.
Well, last year, AT&T notified her that they were no longer going to provide 3G service after February, so they would be sending her a new phone.
She ended up getting a new iPhone XR — a $700 phone — for free. All she had to do was bring it in to get it set up and pay the activation fee.
So now she’s stylin’ on her new phone — watching videos on her good-size screen, playing music on its great-sounding speakers and posting perfect photos on Instagram.
Meanwhile, my little phone is limping along, leaking battery power and just getting by with its 4.1-inch screen.
Obviously, it’s time for a change.
However, nobody is offering ME a free phone. I don’t see anyone willing to put $700 in MY hand right now.
So I have to figure out what to do next.
I want to stick with an iPhone, since mine has been really good, except for the battery issue.
I could buy the new iPhone SE 3, which is “only” about $400, not much more than I paid for my old SE back in 2016.
But while the new SE is a 5G phone and has a marginally larger screen, it’s still based on an older design and lacks a few bells and whistles that the pricier models have.
I could get a similar-sized iPhone 12 mini, which has lots of great features and a sharp design.
However, it’s only a 4G phone, and it costs about $700. Do I really need to pay that much just to be in style?
What to do, what to do?
Oh, who am I kidding? I’m the same guy who bought a BlackBerry phone for $4.99 back in 2011 and used it until the screen died. I’m the guy who is still driving a 2001 Honda Civic — with 146,000 miles on it. I’m also wearing the same pair of at-home glasses that I bought back in the mid-’80s.
In other words, I’m not in a big hurry to spend money, even when it seems to be a smart move.
I should just go with the cheapest iPhone option and be done with it.
Of course, I’m also a procrastinator. So I’ll probably hold on to my little old iPhone SE as long as it keeps cranking along.
We have a lot in common, after all. We’re both dependable, we’re not terribly flashy, and we both get a little low on energy before the day is over.
Nothing a little nap — or a little charge-up — can’t cure.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
