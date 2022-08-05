Watching a local television weather cast earlier this week was a big mistake! There’s only so many ways you can say it was HOT again today and it’ll be hotter tomorrow every weeknight and twice on the weekends.
What I learned was some earth-shattering news about the high temperatures in Waco during the month of July.
Quoting the weatherman from that night, “There’s only been one day that the weather was cooler than the roller coaster ride we’ve been on of high temperatures ranging from a consistent temperature of 100 to a couple of days nearing 110.”
This weather professional, who I honestly respect, put a little lilt in his voice and proclaimed that on the first day of July, the high temperature was not 100 but 98 degrees. Hip-Hip-Hooray!
From the next day forward, the temperature began its steady climb throughout the month and some days jumped so high it was unbearable!
I get a little weary of the use of the word “slight” when it comes to describing when we will again see temperatures in the range of numbers that we don’t have to worry about heat exhaustion or worse, the fear of huge grassfires, the terrible thought that our air conditioning has been so overworked that like our grass and gardens, it just dies.
Forget about fancy weather computer models that all spell out the same thing … it’s going to be miserable again tomorrow and try not to look at the sky for long amounts of time because you’ll eventually become depressed.
And then there’s the lack of rain chances. What little I know about weather prediction is that it’s kind of like medicine or law. When will these educated people get it right?
Getting your hopes up for the weather changing for the better is not worth the effort. When they use that word “slight,” just set your frame of mind to it ain’t gonna happen, folks.
My wife mentioned that when it cools off, she’s going to clean out our garage. My response to that was “Is December or January soon enough?”
I’m not sure why I’m spending all this energy writing about a non-event and instead being thankful because it could always be worse and it is for too many people who are not just uncomfortable but suffering. God forgive me for my lack of gratitude, at times.
I need to look at myself and get over this weather inconvenience. As many things do when you get to be my age, childhood memories start popping in your head when life gets challenging.
I grew up in one of the more humid and hot parts of the state, and that was between Wichita Falls and Abilene. I will never forget those nights of sleeping under an evaporative air cooler and how wonderful the mornings were after it cooled off overnight.
I know you’ve been truly inspired by these words of consolation and hope you will endure this weather pattern that they say will eventually change.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
